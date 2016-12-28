ADVERTISEMENT

Just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died from a heart attack, Debbie Reynolds passed away at age 84.

Her last words about Fisher are heartbreaking. “I miss her so much,” she told her son Todd, according to TMZ. “I want to be with Carrie.”

Son Todd Fisher confirmed to Variety: “She wanted to be with Carrie.”

“She's now with Carrie and we're all heartbroken,'' Fisher said from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where his mother was taken by ambulance earlier Wednesday.

He said the stress of his sister's death on Tuesday “was too much'' for Reynolds. Carrie Fisher had been hospitalized since Friday.

On Tuesday Reynolds posted a heartbreaking tribute for her daughter, just a few hours after her death.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter,” she wrote on Facebook.

“I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother.”

Fisher, known for her role as Princess Leia of the “Star Wars” franchise, died on Tuesday after a heart attack on a Los Angeles-bound flight from London. She was 60.

Reynolds was a superstar early in life. After two minor roles at Warner Bros. and three supporting roles at MGM, studio boss Louis B. Mayer cast her in "Singin' in the Rain,'' despite actor Gene Kelly's objections.

She was 19 with little dance experience, and she would be appearing with two of the screen's greatest dancers, Donald O'Connor and Kelly, who also co-directed.

Reynolds is survived by her son, Todd Fisher.

With files from The Associated Press

