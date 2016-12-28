12 Ways To Have A Successful Threesome

ADVERTISEMENT

Threesomes are increasingly less taboo, for established and casual relationships.

As sexual threeways pop up more and more on popular shows like "Weeds" and "Gossip Girl," they become normalized, easier to discuss with a partner, and maybe even more common.

Research indicates that more people have had or are having threesomes. In 2013, The Data Report found that 20 per cent of the 5,000 men and women surveyed in Hong Kong, London, Moscow, New York, and Sao Paolo had threesomes.

Another survey published in the Archives of Sexual Behaviour found that about four in five men and a third of women have some interest in having a threesome.

But that still leaves a lot of people who have no experience bringing in a third partner into the bedroom. If you and your partner are interested in having a threesome, but have no idea where to start or what to expect, read on.