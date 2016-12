ADVERTISEMENT

A Calgary man who was arrested after taking a pantless joyride across an Orlando, Fla. tarmac on a luggage-towing vehicle had a bit of advice as he left jail earlier this week.

"Don't do crystal meth," said Richard Hogh, according to WFTV.

United Airlines employees removed Hogh from a Chicago-bound flight at Orlando International Airport last Friday, after staff said he first sat in an unassigned first-class seat, and then insisted he was a pilot and wanted to sit in the cockpit, CBC News reports.

He was removed from the plane but escaped and found his way onto the tarmac through a service elevator.

The man who caused the disturbance at the airport this morning is Richard Hogh, 29, of Calgary, Canada. Arrested 4 trespass & grand theft pic.twitter.com/1PpjPCLTr2 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) December 23, 2016

He then removed his pants and told the driver of a nearby baggage vehicle he "had to catch a flight," according to CBC News. He commandeered the vehicle and drove it onto a taxiway.

He made it about 600 metres before he was tackled by an airport firefighter, Postmedia reports.

Orlando Police arrested Hogh for trespassing and grand theft.

On Monday, Hogh was released from jail after his bond was reduced to US$2,600 from $5,100, AP reports.

"Is there anything you want to say about this incident?" asked a reporter outside Orange County Jail, according to WFTV.

"Don't do crystal meth. Don't ruin your life, kids," Hogh replied.

