Widow Renata Ford, centre, son Doug Ford Jr., bottom, and daughter Stephanie Ford, right, wait outside city hall ahead of the funeral procession to St. James Cathedral for former mayor Rob Ford in Toronto on Wednesday, March 30, 2016.
Doug Ford walks behind the hearse carrying the casket of his brother, former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, during his funeral procession to St. James Cathedral in Toronto on Wednesday, March 30, 2016.
An honour guard escorts the hearse carrying the casket of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford from city hall during his funeral procession to St. James Cathedral in Toronto on Wednesday, March 30, 2016.
The hearse carrying former mayor Rib Ford leaves city hall in Toronto on Wednesday, March 30, 2016.
Pallbearers carry the casket of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford from city hall during his funeral procession to St. James Cathedral in Toronto on Wednesday, March 30, 2016.
Son Doug Ford Jr., left to right, wife Renata Ford, mother Diane Ford, daughter Stephanie Ford and brother Doug Ford wait outside city hall ahead of the funeral procession to St. James Cathedral for former mayor Rob Ford in Toronto on Wednesday, March 30, 2016.
Pallbearers carry the casket of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford from city hall during his funeral procession to St. James Cathedral in Toronto on Wednesday, March 30, 2016. Ford died of cancer last week at the age of 46.
Pallbearers carry the casket of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford from city hall during his funeral procession to St. James Cathedral in Toronto on Wednesday, March 30, 2016.
Pallbearers carry the casket of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford from city hall during his funeral procession to St. James Cathedral in Toronto on Wednesday, March 30, 2016.
Rob Ford's widow, Renata Ford, blows kisses to Ford supporters as she arrives at city hall ahead of the funeral procession to St. James Cathedral in Toronto for the funeral of former mayor Rob Ford on Wednesday, March 30, 2016.
David Price, a childhood friend of the Fords and former employee of the Mayor's Office under Rob Ford, is pictured with members of the public as they line up outside Toronto's St. James Cathedral to attend former mayor Rob Ford's funeral on Wednesday, March 30, 2016.
Mourners wait outside city hall ahead of the funeral procession to St. James Cathedral for former mayor Rob Ford in Toronto on Wednesday, March 30, 2016.
Members of the Don Boscoe football team gather in front the casket of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford as he lies in repose in Toronto's city hall on Monday, March 28, 2016.
Former Toronto mayor Rob Ford's wife Renata, left to right, son Doug and daughter Stephanie are seen at city hall on Monday, March 28, 2016.
Mayor John Tory, left, and Councillor Denzil Minnan-Wong pay their respects to former Toronto mayor Rob Ford at city hall on Monday, March 28, 2016.
Diane Ford, former Toronto mayor Rob Ford's mother, is offered condolences by a member of the Don Bosco football team as Ford's casket lies in repose in Toronto's city hall on Monday, March 28, 2016.
Doug Ford greets mourners as they line up to pay their respects to former mayor Rob Ford in Toronto's city hall on Monday, March 28, 2016.
A police honour guard stands by former Toronto mayor Rob Ford's casket and he lies in repose at city hall on Tuesday, March 29, 2016.
Doug Ford, second from left, brother of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, and nephew Mike Ford, right, greet well wishers at city hall on Tuesday, March 29, 2016.
Kenny Neville holds a Rob Ford election campaign sign as people begin to gather outside of city hall ahead of the funeral procession to St. James Cathedral in Toronto for the funeral of former mayor Rob Ford on Wednesday, March 30, 2016.
Rob Ford's widow Renata and son Dougie look on as daughter Stephanie speaks at her father's funeral March 30, 2016.
Brother Doug Ford speaks at former Toronto mayor Rob Ford's funeral at St. James Cathedral in Toronto on Wednesday, March 30, 2016.
Rob Ford's widow Renata hugs her son Dougie while daughter Stephanie looks on at his funeral at St. James Cathedral in Toronto on Wednesday, March 30, 2016.
Rob Ford's widow Renata touches her husband's casket at St. James Cathedral in Toronto on Wednesday, March 30, 2016.
Mourners stand as the casket is brought into St. James Cathedral at the funeral of former mayor Rob Ford in Toronto on Wednesday, March 30, 2016.