Video Shows Russian Bear Being Crushed To Death By Trucks
A group of Russian men are being investigated after video appeared online this week showing a bear repeatedly being run over by heavy-duty trucks in the Siberian tundra.
The graphic footage, uploaded to YouTube Monday but since removed, shows off-road trucks chase an exhausted bear through the snow, with a man in the video shouting "Squash him! Squash him!" according to a Agence France-Presse translation.
One truck approaches, and the bear, who is unable to run away, eventually disappears underneath the truck's tires. When the truck backs up, the bear is listless. In the next shot, a man is taking photographs of the dead bear.
In the graphic video, an off-road mining truck can be seen approaching the exhausted bear before running it over. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
According to The Guardian, the trucks are normally used for Russian oil and mining operations, and Russia's interior ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said the assailants are local mining workers in Russia's Yakutia region.
Investigators said in a statement Wednesday that they have opened a criminal probe on the charges of animal cruelty, reports AP.
The bear lies in the tracks of the truck after being run over. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
"We will strive for the most serious punishment for these scoundrels," the minister for natural resources and environment, Sergei Donskoi, wrote on his official Facebook page.
"Such crimes should be followed by real prison terms!"
Russian news outlet Tass reported that if convicted the workers could face up to a year in prison.
On an edited version of the original video, YouTube commenters expressed their disgust and outrage.
"As someone who lives in the forest, I find this utterly disgusting! You are spineless F-ing cowards who deserve the same fate you brought upon this animal!" fumed one person.
"Cowards, damn cowards," wrote another. "I hope a bear eats each one of them."
In Yakutia shift workers specifically killed the bear with a truck https://t.co/9VVLfaOW8B #news #Russia
— Rus to En Fr Es News (@Rus_Eng_News) December 27, 2016
In 2015, three Russian men were charged in a similar crime, after video appeared online of a brown bear being run over repeatedly by a truck.
However, in that video, the angry bear managed to retaliate against the attackers, and the men drove off before the bear was seriously harmed, reports the Daily Star.
Also on HuffPost:
-
Members of the international organization Animanaturalis take part in a protest against bullfighting on February 5, 2012, at the Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City. AFP PHOTO/Johan ORDONEZ (Photo credit should read JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Anima Naturalis activists form the word 'Stop' during a protest against bullfighting at Parque de los Deseos (Park of Wishes) in Medellin, Antioquia department, Colombia on February 4, 2012. AFP PHOTO/Raul ARBOLEDA (Photo credit should read RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A woman, wearing a fur collar coat, poses for a photo with a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) activist outside the Dolce & Gabbana (D&G) shop in Hong Kong on January 14, 2012. PETA was protesting against the D&G store for their continued use of fur. The sign reads: "Snap photos, Not rabbits' necks. D&G: Fur Is Cruel." AFP PHOTO / LAURENT FIEVET (Photo credit should read LAURENT FIEVET/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A man dressed as Zorro poses with bodypainted PETA (People against the Ethical Treatment of Animals) activists holding their message in a convenient position to avoid arrest for indecent exposure while protesting against the use of animal skins in time for Christmas on December 23, 2011 in Hollywood, California, urging shoppers to give animals a little peace this holiday season. The women, painted as a cow, leopard, snake and tiger, were taken away briefly by police before being allowed back to their position along the busy tourist strip of Hollywood Boulevard. AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Activists of Femen, a Ukrainian women movement, wearing masks representing the slaughtered animals, shout slogans and hold placards reading 'Zoomorgue', 'Slaughten house', 'Zooghetto' as they stage a topless protest on a roof at the entrance of the zoo in Kiev on October 27, 2011. They rally against, as they say, the intolerable living conditions for animals in the zoo. Every year the Zoo is claiming the lives of hundreds of rare and exotic animals, that die a horrific death of hunger, cold or disease, as they report to AFP. The FEMEN movement demands that the Ukrainian authorities close the Kievs ZooMorgue as they call it. AFP PHOTO / SERGEI SUPINSKY (Photo credit should read SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Shoppers look on as two animal rights activists in green body painting protest outside a luxury brand store in Taipei on October 20, 2011. The activists urged luxury houses to stop selling products made from exotic animal skins to protect the animals from cruelty during the manufacturing process. AFP PHOTO / PATRICK LIN (Photo credit should read PATRICK LIN/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Animal-rights activists stage a protest on September 11, 2011 in the central Spanish town of Tordesillas two days before the 'Toro de la Vega festival.' The festival is one of the oldest in Spain with roots dating back to the fifteenth century. The bull has to be enticed across the river from the village to the plain 'Vega' before it can be killed to honour the 'Virgen de la Pena'. AFP PHOTO/Pedro ARMESTRE (Photo credit should read PEDRO ARMESTRE/AFP/Getty Images)
-
An activist of animal-rights organizations dressed as a chained lion protests against the use of animals in circuses, in front of the Mexican Senate building in Mexico City, on October 4, 2011. The poster reads 'No More Circuses With Animals'. AFP PHOTO/Yuri CORTEZ (Photo credit should read YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
-
An activist of the animal-rights group 'AnimaNaturalis' lays down naked on a giant plate of food during a performance to denounce the consumption of meat on December 15, 2011 in the center of Barcelona. AFP PHOTO / JOSEP LAGO (Photo credit should read JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images)
-
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Protesters demonstrate outside the Japanese embassy against Japan's hunting of sea mammals on September 1, 2011 in London, England. The protesters are campaigning against the annual dolphin hunt which commences in Taiji, Japan today. Japan permits approximately 20,000 dolphins to be caught per year. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)
-
A member of the Animavie association (French national animal protection network) covered with fake blood wears a mask of a Bull as an activist wears a tee-shirt reading 'Shame on bullfighting' during a protest against bullfighting on July 23, 2011 in the French southwestern city of Mimizan. AFP PHOTO / PIERRE ANDRIEU (Photo credit should read PIERRE ANDRIEU/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Animal rights activists in fur coats sitting in cages during a PETA(People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) demostration June 21, 2011 in Washington, DC. PETA is drawing attention to the extreme cruelty to animals on fur farms that spend their entire lives confined in filthy cages to await slaughter to make coats shoes sweaters and other items that can easily be made from synthetic alternatives. AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images)