Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher might have had a complicated relationship, but before their deaths, the two shared a close bond.

In 2015, Fisher presented Reynolds with a lifetime achievement award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and spoke fondly of her famous mom, while also hinting at their relationship struggles.

“She has been more than a mother to me,” Fisher said.

“She’s been an unsolicited stylist, interior decorator, and marriage counselor. Admittedly, I found it difficult to share my mother with her adoring fans who treated her like she was part of their family. She has led two lives — public and private — sometimes concurrently, sometimes not. One life is there for leading, the other to follow around.”

Reynolds died from a stroke on Wednesday, just one day after Fisher passed away after suffering a heart attack. Reynolds was 84 and Fisher was 60.

Speaking to their tight bond, TMZ reports that Reynolds’ last words were to her son, Todd, saying, “I miss her so much. I want to be with Carrie.”

Here are the most touching photos of this famous mother-daughter duo that prove their love was strong.