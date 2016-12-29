ADVERTISEMENT

Believe it or not, Debbie Reynolds was actually a huge star in kids’ movies.

She became known to the younger generation in 1998, when she starred as Aggie Cromwell in Disney’s “Halloweentown” and continued to reprise her role throughout the series.

Following news of the 84-year-old's death on Wednesday, her on-screen granddaughter Kimberly J. Brown, from “Halloweentown,” paid tribute to her in the sweetest way.

“What do you say about a woman who had such an impact on your life both professionally and personally?” Brown wrote in a lengthy Facebook post. “Debbie lived her life like all of us should, to the fullest. She was bold, funny, and had the biggest heart.”’

“‘Being normal is vastly overrated’ is a quote from ‘Halloweentown,’ and how fitting it is that her character spoke it,” the 32-year-old continued. “Her generosity, talent, and loving spirit made her anything but normal. Thanks for the magic, Debbie. Rest in peace.”

On social media, fans from the younger generation also shared touching tributes to Reynolds.

RIP Debbie Reynolds, you made my childhood. #HalloweenTown 👻 pic.twitter.com/0AiCM5zMuz — Lacy McMullen Jr (@mcmullenforus) December 29, 2016

You taught me so much growing up from teaching me that magic is within all of us and appearances aren't everything #Halloweentown #RIPDebbie — J.J. (@JJSaidSo) December 29, 2016

#Halloweentown was such a big part of my childhood, & it still is now. You will be missed Debbie Reynolds. Thank you pic.twitter.com/9hHdA1xVc4 — Jennifer ✨ (@MsJenniStar) December 29, 2016

Really 2016? Are you kidding me? Debbie Reynolds too? Haven't you taken enough of my childhood already? RIP Debbie Reynolds. #halloweentown — rachel redding :) (@darthxvaders) December 29, 2016

While Reynolds was known for “Halloweentown” among younger fans, she actually starred in a number of other TV shows and movies for kids. Here we round up all the childhood classics she’s starred in.

