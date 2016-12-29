Debbie Reynolds Halloweentown: All The Classic Childhood Films The Actress Starred In
Believe it or not, Debbie Reynolds was actually a huge star in kids’ movies.
She became known to the younger generation in 1998, when she starred as Aggie Cromwell in Disney’s “Halloweentown” and continued to reprise her role throughout the series.
Following news of the 84-year-old's death on Wednesday, her on-screen granddaughter Kimberly J. Brown, from “Halloweentown,” paid tribute to her in the sweetest way.
“What do you say about a woman who had such an impact on your life both professionally and personally?” Brown wrote in a lengthy Facebook post. “Debbie lived her life like all of us should, to the fullest. She was bold, funny, and had the biggest heart.”’
“‘Being normal is vastly overrated’ is a quote from ‘Halloweentown,’ and how fitting it is that her character spoke it,” the 32-year-old continued. “Her generosity, talent, and loving spirit made her anything but normal. Thanks for the magic, Debbie. Rest in peace.”
On social media, fans from the younger generation also shared touching tributes to Reynolds.
RIP Debbie Reynolds, you made my childhood. #HalloweenTown 👻 pic.twitter.com/0AiCM5zMuz
— Lacy McMullen Jr (@mcmullenforus) December 29, 2016
You taught me so much growing up from teaching me that magic is within all of us and appearances aren't everything #Halloweentown #RIPDebbie
— J.J. (@JJSaidSo) December 29, 2016
#Halloweentown was such a big part of my childhood, & it still is now. You will be missed Debbie Reynolds. Thank you pic.twitter.com/9hHdA1xVc4
— Jennifer ✨ (@MsJenniStar) December 29, 2016
Really 2016? Are you kidding me? Debbie Reynolds too? Haven't you taken enough of my childhood already? RIP Debbie Reynolds. #halloweentown
— rachel redding :) (@darthxvaders) December 29, 2016
While Reynolds was known for “Halloweentown” among younger fans, she actually starred in a number of other TV shows and movies for kids. Here we round up all the childhood classics she’s starred in.
Do you remember watching any of these?
-
Debbie Reynolds starred as the sweet and wise spider named Charlotte.
-
Reynolds was the voice of Madame in this film by Hayao Miyazaki.
-
Not only did Reynolds play Aggie Cromwell in "Halloweentown," but also in "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge," "Halloweentown High," and "Return to Halloweentown."
-
This star-studded version of Rudolph included Reynolds as Mrs. Claus, John Goodman as Santa Claus and Whoopi Goldberg as the Evil Ice Queen. Besides Mrs. Claus, Reynolds was also the voice of Rudolph's mother Mitzi and the school teacher, Mrs. Prancer.
-
Reynolds was the voice of Lulu Johnson-Pickles in 10 episodes of Nickelodeon's "Rugrats." Lulu was the second wife of "Grandpa Lou" Pickles.
-
Reynolds reprised her role as Lulu in this film, as well as in the TV movie "Rugrats: Acorn Nuts & Diapey Butts."
-
Reynolds played Nana Possible in four episodes of the Disney show.
-
The Hollywood legend voiced Granny Squirrel in one episode of "Penguins of Madagascar."