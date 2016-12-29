ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood actress Debbie Reynolds passed away Wednesday evening, just a day after her late daughter Carrie Fisher.

And while many celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the iconic star, one of the most touching tributes arguably comes from Reynolds' "Will & Grace" TV daughter, Debra Messing.

"Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her," Messing shared on her Instagram page. "Carrie left too soon and now they are together again. My heart is literally broken. For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage."

She continued:

"She was loving, and bawdy, and playful- a consummate pro- old school and yet had the work ethic and investment in her craft of a new fiery up and comer. She was always running off to Vegas or somewhere else 'on the road' to be a hoofer, to sing and dance and make people laugh. She performed 340 days out of the year. An inspiration on every level. A Legend of course, the epitome of clean cut American optimism, dancing with Gene Kelly as an equal, a warrior woman who never stopped working. A devoted mother and grandmother, and aunt and great aunt, and friend. I lost my mom a few years ago. She loved that Debbie was my TV mom. I hope they find each other and hug and kiss and my mom says, 'I got you, Debbie. Carrie's waiting for you.' RIP Bobbie Adler."

Messing mourned the loss of Reynolds via Twitter as well. There, she recalled some of her favourite moments working with the "Singing In The Rain" actress, and said it was "an honour" to have shared the stage with her.

Please, 2016. No more.