Huffpost Canada ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Obama Orders Sanctions On Russia Over Interference With U.S. Election

 |  By Tami Abdollah And Josh Lederman, The Associated Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

HONOLULU — In a sweeping response to election hacking and other meddlesome behaviour, President Barack Obama on Thursday sanctioned Russian intelligence services and their top officials, kicked out 35 Russian officials and closed down two Russian-owned compounds in the U.S. It was the strongest action the Obama administration has taken to date to retaliate for a cyberattack.

"All Americans should be alarmed by Russia's actions," Obama said. He added: "Such activities have consequences."

In a bid to expose Moscow's cyber aggression, the U.S. also released a detailed report about Russia's hacking infrastructure that it said was designed to help computer specialists prevent more hacking. And Obama said more action was coming.

"These actions are not the sum total of our response to Russia's aggressive activities," Obama said in a statement released while he was vacationing in Hawaii. The U.S. has previously left open the possibility it could mount a retaliatory strike.

obama putin
President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 28, 2015. (Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said the new sanctions were a sign of Obama's "unpredictable and, if I may say, aggressive foreign policy" and were aimed at undermining President-elect Donald Trump.

"We think that such steps by a U.S. administration that has three weeks left to work are aimed at two things: to further harm Russian-American ties, which are at a low point as it is, as well as, obviously, to deal a blow to the foreign policy plans of the incoming administration of the president-elect," Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

Ahead of the announcement, Russia's foreign ministry had threatened to retaliate against American diplomats if the U.S. took action against Russian officials.

The White House has promised to release a report before Obama leaves office detailing Russia's cyber interference in U.S. elections, a move that could address Russia's complaints that the U.S. hasn't shown proof of its involvement. But the U.S. moved forward with the response Thursday even as the report has yet to be released.

Still, Obama administration officials said the list of entities Obama was sanctioning made clear who exactly the U.S. believes was behind hacking of Democratic groups and the theft of emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman.

"All Americans should be alarmed by Russia's actions."

Obama ordered sanctions against two Russian intelligence services, the GRU and the FSB, plus companies which the U.S. says support the GRU. The cybersecurity firm hired by the Democratic National Committee to investigate theft of its emails determined earlier this year the hacking came from the Fancy Bear group, believed to be affiliated with the GRU.

The sanctions freeze any assets the entities or individuals have in the United States, and also block Americans from doing business with them. It wasn't immediately clear what impact they would have on the intelligence services' operations.

The FSB is Russia's main domestic and counter-terrorism intelligence agency. It was formed following the Soviet collapse when the KGB was split into the FSB and the foreign intelligence agency SVR. The GRU is the Russian military intelligence agency.

The president also sanctioned Lt. Gen. Korobov, the head of the GRU, and three of his deputies. Other individuals sanctioned include Alexei Belan and Yevgeny Bogachev, two Russian nationals who have been wanted by the FBI for cyber crimes for years.

Trump will decide whether to roll back measures

Obama's move puts Trump in the position of having to decide whether to roll back the measures once in office, and U.S. officials acknowledged that Trump could use his executive authorities to do so.

U.S. allegations of hacking during the campaign have ignited a heated debate over Trump's approach to Russia and his refusal to accept the assessment of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia's government was responsible and wanted to help him win. Though U.S. lawmakers have long called for Obama to be tougher on Russia, some Republicans have found that position less tenable now that Trump is floating the possibility of closer ties to Moscow.

"While today's action by the administration is overdue, it is an appropriate way to end eight years of failed policy with Russia," said House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.

Obama said the hacking "could only have been directed by the highest levels of the Russian government," a contention the U.S. has used to suggest Putin was personally involved.

"While today's action by the administration is overdue, it is an appropriate way to end eight years of failed policy with Russia."

Although the White House announced at the same time it was kicking out Russian officials and closing facilities, it said those were responses to other troubling Russian behaviour: harassment of U.S. diplomats by Russian personnel and police.

The 35 Russian diplomats being kicked out are intelligence operatives, Obama said. They were declared "persona non grata," and they were given 72 hours to leave the country. The State Department declined to identify them.

The two compounds being closed down are recreational facilities owned by Russia's government, one in Maryland and one in New York, the U.S. said. The White House said Russia had been notified that Russia would be denied access to the sites starting noon on Friday.

Russian officials have denied the Obama administration's accusation that the Russian government was involved at the highest levels in trying to influence the U.S. presidential election. U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russia's goal was to help Trump win — an assessment Trump has dismissed as ridiculous.

___

Abdollah reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Nataliya Vasilyeva in Moscow contributed to this report.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Trudeau At The United Nations
of

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcomed by United Nations General Secretary Ban Ki-moon as Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Dion looks on at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Wednesday March 16, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with United Nations General Secretary Ban Ki-moon at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Wednesday March 16, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen on stage after making an announcement at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Wednesday March 16, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses with a woman for a photo after making remarks as he arrives at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Wednesday March 16, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves as he wraps up his remarks during an event at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Wednesday March 16, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a meeting on gender equality at United Nations headquarters on Wednesday, March 16.

  • UP NEXT: Trudeau's Historic Washington Trip

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Barack Obama chat during the state dinner.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Barack Obama hug it out during the state dinner.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and Sophie are welcomed to the White House State Dinner by President Obama and Mrs. Obama.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Ryan Reynolds during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Sandra Oh during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Mike Myers during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Michael J. Fox during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and President Obama hold a joint press conference in the Rose Garden at the White House.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and Sophie introduce Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien to President Obama and Mrs. Obama.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and Sophie introduce Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien to President Obama and Mrs. Obama.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and President Obama work the rope line during the welcome ceremony on the south lawn of the White House.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and President Obama stand together during the playing of the two nation's anthems during the Prime Minister's arrival at the White House.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau, Minister McKenna, and Xavier meet The Weeknd at Blair House in Washington.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose for a photo with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, as they arrive for a state dinner.

  • President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walk into the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, as they arrive for a state dinner.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau does the sign of the cross after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington Cemetery Friday, March 11, 2016 in Arlington, Virginia.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walk into the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, as they arrive for a state dinner.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama smiles during his meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens as President Barack Obama speaks during a bilateral news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau conclude their news conference in the Rose Garden of White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin shake hands following the conclusion of their joint news conference, Thursday, March 10, 2016, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens as U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and his wife Sophie Gregoire, on the Truman Balcony during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau review the troops on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday March 10, 2016 in Washington. Trudeau hopes to strengthen US-Canada ties during his visit to the White House.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau review the troops on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday March 10, 2016 in Washington. Trudeau hopes to strengthen US-Canada ties during his visit to the White House.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stand for the playing of national anthems during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, arrives at the White House and is greeted by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, Thursday March 10, 2016 in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds his son Hadrian as he and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau son Xavier, right and daughter Ella-Grace, back, step off the plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets students from D.C.'s Patterson Elementary School after he arrived at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks towards a group of school children during a welcome ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau looks on as her husband Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and their youngest son Hadrien Grégoire, greet students from D.C.'s Patterson Elementary School, after their arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for a state visit with his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, left, and their children Xavier James, Ella-Grace and Hadrian, right, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses a packed room for Canada 2020's reception event at the Renwick Gallery in Washington, D.C. on March 9, 2016. Trudeau is in the U.S. capital for a historic state visit with President Barack Obama. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Trudeau and Grammy-winning, Oscar-nominated The Weeknd share a laugh at Canada 2020's reception event at the Renwick Gallery. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Two Mounties in full red serge stand guard outside Canada 2020's event with cabinet ministers Stéphane Dion, Hunter Tootoo, Catherine McKenna, and Harjit Sajjan. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • The prime minister, right, and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, left, pose with The Weeknd. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Ambassador Susan Rice, Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) and chief of staff to the First Lady Tina Tchen mingle at the Canada 2020 reception. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • The prime minister and his wife meet U.S. Senators Al Franken and Debbie Stabenow. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau pose outside of Canada 2020's reception at the Renwick Gallery in Washington. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations