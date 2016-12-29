Huffpost Canada ca
Pink Baby Boy: Singer Chose The Sweetest Name For Her Son

Pink and husband Carey Hart got the best belated Christmas gift! The couple welcomed their second child on December 26.

The “Just Like Fire” singer announced her son’s birth on Instagram on Wednesday, and in the caption, she revealed his sweet name: Jameson Moon Hart.

People magazine reports that the couple has always loved the name Jameson for a boy.

In 2010, Pink explained to Access Hollywood, “My dad’s name is James, and my brother’s name is Jason. [Carey and I] are both Irish, Carey’s middle name is Jason, and Jameson — we like whiskey. That’s a no brainer.”

Too cute!

The newborn’s unisex name is definitely on trend in Hollywood, as a number of famous parents have opted for gender-neutral monikers in recent years.

Looks like the 37-year-old mom also kept with the nature theme in her kids’ names by choosing Moon as her son’s middle name. Pink and her hubby’s five-year-old daughter is Willow Sage.

It was only last month that Pink announced her pregnancy to the world. On Instagram, she debuted her baby bump in a sweet photo with her daughter.

We can’t wait to see more photos of this adorable family!

  • Best Name

    Daisy Josephine Sudeikis Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis welcomed their second child on Oct. 11 and gave her two beautiful, old-fashioned names. During an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” Sudeikis explained that he and his daughter now have the same initials, since his real name is Daniel Jason Sudeikis.

  • Best Name

    Caleb Kelechi Asomugha Kerry Washington and her hubby, Nnamdi Asomugha, welcomed a baby boy in October and gave him the cutest name. The couple also has a two-year-old daughter named Isabelle Amarachi.

  • Best Name

    Milo Kielty After her son was born in January, “So You Think You Can Dance” host Cat Deeley joked that she and her husband Patrick Kielty nearly “filed divorce papers” because they couldn’t agree on a name. Luckily, with the help of Deeley’s mother, the two agreed on Milo, which the new mom originally wanted for a girl. The name comes from a character in the Gene Kelly film “An American in Paris.”

  • Best Name

    Luna Simone Stephens Luna Simone Stephens just has a beautiful ring to it. The daughter of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend was born in April. She is the couple’s first child.

  • Best Name

    Dimitri Portwood Kutcher We were pleasantly surprised when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis chose a very formal name for their second baby, who was born on Nov. 30. According to People magazine, the baby’s middle name, Portwood, is likely a tribute to Kutcher’s stepfather, Mark Portwood.

  • Worst Name

    Dusty Rose Levine Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, became first-time parents this year. Their baby girl, Dusty Rose, was born in September. Unfortunately, her name had us scratching our heads as dusty rose was was a highly-popular colour of the '80s in both fashion and décor.

  • Worst Name

    River Rocket Oliver After his son River Rocket was born in August, Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools made us wait two weeks before finally revealing his name. Turns out, the infant’s moniker was as quirky as we expected and got mixed reactions from fans.

  • Worst Name

    Heiress Harris T.I. and wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris welcomed their baby girl in March and gave her a tongue twister of a name: Heiress Harris. But we shouldn’t be surprised that the rapper chose a distinct moniker. His other kids are named Domani, Messiah, Clifford, Deyjah and Major.

  • Worst Name

    Ode Mountain DeLorenzo Malone “Hunger Games” star Jena Malone and her boyfriend Ethan DeLorenzo welcomed their first child this year and gave him a name that sounds straight out of “Game of Thrones.” While Ode Mountain is a certainly a strong moniker, it’s a bit too bold for our tastes.

  • Worst Name

    Major James Martino Speaking of Major, that’s the unique name Susan Sarandon’s daughter Eva Amurri chose for her second child. Amurri and her husband, Kyle Martino, welcomed Major James in October. While Major is a trendy occupation name among celebrity parents, it still made us raise our eyebrows.

