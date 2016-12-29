ADVERTISEMENT

Pink and husband Carey Hart got the best belated Christmas gift! The couple welcomed their second child on December 26.

The “Just Like Fire” singer announced her son’s birth on Instagram on Wednesday, and in the caption, she revealed his sweet name: Jameson Moon Hart.

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:31pm PST

People magazine reports that the couple has always loved the name Jameson for a boy.

In 2010, Pink explained to Access Hollywood, “My dad’s name is James, and my brother’s name is Jason. [Carey and I] are both Irish, Carey’s middle name is Jason, and Jameson — we like whiskey. That’s a no brainer.”

Too cute!

The newborn’s unisex name is definitely on trend in Hollywood, as a number of famous parents have opted for gender-neutral monikers in recent years.

Looks like the 37-year-old mom also kept with the nature theme in her kids’ names by choosing Moon as her son’s middle name. Pink and her hubby’s five-year-old daughter is Willow Sage.

It was only last month that Pink announced her pregnancy to the world. On Instagram, she debuted her baby bump in a sweet photo with her daughter.

Surprise! A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Nov 12, 2016 at 9:52am PST

We can’t wait to see more photos of this adorable family!