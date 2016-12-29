NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 18: Scarlett Johansson attends the 2nd Annual Champions Of Rockaway Hurricane Sandy Benefit at Hudson Terrace on November 18, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 18: Actress Scarlett Johansson attends the Friends Of Rockaway 2nd annual Hurricane Sandy fundraiser at Hudson Terrace on November 18, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Friends of Rockaway)

BEIJING, CHINA - MARCH 24: (CHINA OUT) Actress Scarlett Johansson attends 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' premiere at Taikoo Li Sanlitun on March 24, 2014 in Beijing, China. (Photo by ChinaFotoPress/ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Actress Scarlett Johansson attends the UK Film Premiere of 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' at Westfield London on March 20, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 17: Scarlett Johansson attends the 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' Paris Premiere at Le Grand Rex on March 17, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 13: Actress Scarlett Johansson, arrives at the premiere Of Marvel's 'Captain America:The Winter Soldier at the El Capitan Theatre on March 13, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 13: Actors Scarlett Johansson (L) and Samuel L. Jackson attend Marvel's 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' premiere at the El Capitan Theatre on March 13, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: Scarlett Johansson arrives for the 39th Cesar Film Awards 2014 at Theatre du Chatelet on February 28, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: Scarlett Johansson arrives for the 39th Cesar Film Awards 2014 at Theatre du Chatelet on February 28, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 10: SodaStream unveils Scarlett Johansson as its first-ever Global Brand Ambassador at the Gramercy Park Hotel on January 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SodaStream)

ROME, ITALY - NOVEMBER 10: Actress Scarlett Johansson attends 'Her' Premiere during The 8th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on November 10, 2013 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

ROME, ITALY - NOVEMBER 10: Actors Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson attend 'Her' Premiere during The 8th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on November 10, 2013 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Scarlett Johansson, Drake and Jimmy Fallon during a taping of 'Late Night With Jimmy Fallon' at Rockefeller Center on September 13, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Scarlett Johansson attends the 'Don Jon' New York premiere at SVA Theater on September 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: Actress Scarlett Johansson and actor/filmmaker Joseph Gordon-Levitt arrive at the 'Don Jon' Premiere during the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 10, 2013 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 'Don Jon' Premiere during the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 10, 2013 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 09: Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 'Under The Skin' Premiere during the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 9, 2013 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 09: Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 'Under The Skin' Premiere during the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 9, 2013 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 09: Actress Scarlett Johansson speaks at the Variety Studio presented by Moroccanoil at Holt Renfrew during the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2013 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Variety)

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 03: Actress Scarlett Johansson attends 'Under The Skin' Premiere during the 70th Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Cinema on September 3, 2013 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 03: Actress Scarlett Johansson attends 'Under The Skin' Premiere during the 70th Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Cinema on September 3, 2013 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 03: Actress Scarlett Johansson attends 'Under The Skin' Premiere during the 70th Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Cinema on September 3, 2013 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 03: Scarlett Johansson attends 'Under The Skin' Photocall during the 70th Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino on September 3, 2013 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 20: Actors Chris Evans (L) and Scarlett Johansson attend Marvel's 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' during Comic-Con International 2013 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel on July 20, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 09: Actress Scarlett Johansson attends The 67th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 17: Actors Benjamin Walker and Scarlett Johansson attend the 'Cat On A Hot Tin Roof' Broadway opening night after party at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers on January 17, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Actress Scarlett Johansson cheers the crowd on stage at the Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 6, 2012 on the final day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC). US President Barack Obama is expected to accept the nomination from the DNC to run for a second term as president. AFP PHOTO Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP/GettyImages)

Scarlett Johansson attends the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art May 7, 2012, celebrating the opening of Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/GettyImages)

Scarlett Johansson poses after being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 2, 2012 in Hollywood, California. The US actress was the recipient of the 2,470th Star on the Walk of Fame, located in front of Madame Tussaud's Hollywood. AFP PHOTO/Frederic J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/GettyImages)

Scarlett Johansson poses for photographs as she attends Marvel Avengers Assemble European Premiere at Vue Westfield in London, on April 19 2012. AFP PHOTO / JUSTIN TALLIS (Photo credit should read JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 11: Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the premiere of Marvel Studios' 'The Avengers' at the El Capitan Theatre on April 11, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 04: Scarlett Johansson attends the 47th Golden Camera Awards at the Axel Springer Haus on February 4, 2012 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 04: Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at Spike TV's 5th annual 2011 'Guys Choice' Awards at Sony Pictures Studios on June 4, 2011 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CA - APRIL 20: Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at an Evening of Cocktails and Shopping to Benefit the Children's Defense Fund hosted by Coach at Bad Robot on April 20, 2011 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Coach)

SANTA MONICA, CA - APRIL 20: Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at an Evening of Cocktails and Shopping to Benefit the Children's Defense Fund hosted by Coach at Bad Robot on April 20, 2011 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Coach)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Graydon Carter held at Sunset Tower on February 27, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives on the red carpet for the 68th annual Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California January 16, 2011. AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 20: Scarlett Johansson attends the 3rd edition of the Mango Fashion Awards held at the MNAC on October 20, 2010 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Robert Marquardt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Actress Scarlett Johansson poses with her award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play at the 64th Annual Tony Awards at The Sports Club/LA on June 13, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - JUNE 06: Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards held at the Gibson Amphitheatre at Universal Studios on June 6, 2010 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - JUNE 06: Scarlett Johansson (L) and Sandra Bullock onstage at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards held at the Gibson Amphitheatre at Universal Studios on June 6, 2010 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 05: Actress Scarlett Johansson speaks onstage during Spike TV's 4th Annual 'Guys Choice Awards' held at Sony Studios on June 5, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. 'Guys Choice' premieres June 20, 2010 at 10PM ET/PT on Spike. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - MAY 21: Actor Liev Schreiber (L) and actress Scarlett Johansson attend the 76th Annual Drama League Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Marriot Marquis on May 21, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - MAY 18: Actress Scarlett Johansson attends the 61st Annual New Dramatist's Benefit Luncheon at the Marriot Marquis on May 18, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images)

Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives for the world premiere of Iron Man 2 at the El Capitan Theater n the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on April 26, 2010. AFP PHOTO / ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 23: Actress Scarlett Johansson poses during Paramount Pictures & Marvel Entertainment's 'Iron Man 2' photo call held at the Four Seasons Hotel on April 23, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 11: Scarlett Johansson attends Mango New Collection launch party at 'Caja Magica' on November 11, 2009 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

TOKYO - OCTOBER 20: Actress Scarlett Johansson attends 'Tribute to Cinama' hosted by Moet & Chandon at Roppongi Hills on October 20, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Junko Kimura/Getty Images)

MUNICH, GERMANY - OCTOBER 15: Scarlett Johansson poses for the media presenting he new MANGO Winter 2009/10 campaign on October 15, 2009 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Miguel Villagran/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO - JULY 25: Actress Scarlett Johansson attends 'Iron Man 2' panel discussion during Comic-Con 2009 held at San Diego Convention Center on July 25, 2009 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 23: Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Opening Night of LA Shorts Fest '09 held at Laemmle's Sunset 5 on July 23, 2009 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for LA Shorts Fest)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 23: Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Opening Night of LA Shorts Fest '09 held at Laemmle's Sunset 5 on July 23, 2009 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for LA Shorts Fest)

MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 13: Actress Scarlett Johansson announced as the new Face of Mango at Santo Mauro Hotel on July 13, 2009 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)