Serena Williams Is Engaged To Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian

 |  By The Associated Press
Tennis great Serena Williams is tying the knot.

Williams announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian on Thursday, posting a poem on Reddit that she accepted the proposal of the social news website's co-founder.

serena williams
Serena Williams celebrates after winning a match in France. (Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Williams' agent, Jill Smoller, confirmed the engagement in an email to The Associated Press.

Ohanian wrote on his Facebook page, "She said yes."

Williams, 35, has been dating Ohanian, 33, for over a year.

alexis ohanian
Alexis Ohanian speaks onstage at a conference in 2015. (Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

Her poem:

"I came home/A little late/Someone had a bag packed for me/And a carriage awaited/Destination: Rome/To escort me to my very own ''charming``/Back to where our stars first collided/And now it was full circle/At the same table we first met by chance/This time he made it not by chance/But by choice/Down on one knee/He said 4 words/And I said yes."

Williams in July won Wimbledon for the seventh time to tie Steffi Graf's record of 22 Grand Slam titles. In September she passed Roger Federer for most all-time Grand Slam match victories, winning her 308th in the U.S. Open.

No wedding date has been announced.

