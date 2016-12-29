St. Ives Faces Lawsuit After Facial Scrub Causes Skin Irritation

ADVERTISEMENT

If you've ever felt personally victimized by St. Ives Apricot Scrub, you're certainly not alone.

According to a new lawsuit, Unilever, St. Ives’ parent company, is being sued by two women, Kaylee Browning and Sarah Basile, who claim the scrub has damaged their skin by causing major irritation.

When your skin is bright, your world will follow. A photo posted by St. Ives (@stivesskin) on Dec 11, 2014 at 9:08am PST

Browning and Basile also accuse the company of false advertising and say the product is not actually recommended by dermatologists, while St. Ives claims the facial wash is “dermatologist tested."

Last year, The Cut's associate beauty editor Ashley Weatherford reported that dermatologists actually confirmed the ingredients in scrubs like St. Ives do in fact cause skin irritation, inflammation and, overtime, wrinkles.

Yikes...

Might be time for some of us to switch up our skincare routine.