Diverse Toys: How They Help Kids Feel More Accepted

Toys have never been more diverse than they are right now.

From Lego wheelchair mini-figs to Barbies with different body types and skin colours, kids now have more opportunities to play with toys that reflect who they are.

According to experts, this has one huge benefit: it helps kids feel accepted.

“When parents give a child a doll that looks like her, they're saying: ‘There are people like you in the world. You matter just as much as anyone else,’” Maria Pilar Bratko, a California family therapist and clinical director of Berkeley’s Women's Therapy Center, told Parents.com.

Top 10 Most Popular Toys Of 2016
  • 1. Pokémon

    With the summer mania over Pokémon Go and the recent release of Sun and Moon, it's no wonder this tops the list.

  • 2. Hatchimals

    Surprisingly, the impossible-to-get toy ranks number two. Parents are still scrambling to find these adorable, interactive toys before the holidays.

  • 3. Trolls

    With an all-star cast and catchy tune, "Trolls" was a hit among kids. Now the toys rank high on their wish lists.

  • 4. Baby Alive

    This interactive doll takes your kids' pretend play to a whole new level.

  • 5. Num Noms

    Move over Shopkins, these adorable collectibles have taken over. Nums are soft and squishy. Noms are little toys that zoom around. They fit together. Some of them have lip gloss in them. Oh, and they're scented. Confused? Check out this video.

  • 6. Cozmo

    This super-cool robot responds to your actions. The more you play with it, the more it evolves. And they are seriously cute. Check out a video review here.

  • 7. Nerf Guns

    OK, these need no explanation. Your kids will never tire of taking aim and firing spongy ammunition.

  • 8. DJI Phantom Drone

    These drones are not cheap, but the quad-copters are pretty cool. Each one has a camera that lets you film video and take incredible photos.

  • 9. Lego Creator Sets

    Lego is interactive in all the best ways. With Creator sets, kids get three toys in one!

  • 10. Razor Scooters

    What kid wouldn't love to find a scooter under the tree? They might not be able to take it for a road test until the snow melts, but they will have a toy that lasts a lifetime.

