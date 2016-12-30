ADVERTISEMENT

Toys have never been more diverse than they are right now.

From Lego wheelchair mini-figs to Barbies with different body types and skin colours, kids now have more opportunities to play with toys that reflect who they are.

According to experts, this has one huge benefit: it helps kids feel accepted.

“When parents give a child a doll that looks like her, they're saying: ‘There are people like you in the world. You matter just as much as anyone else,’” Maria Pilar Bratko, a California family therapist and clinical director of Berkeley’s Women's Therapy Center, told Parents.com.

Watch the video above to hear more.