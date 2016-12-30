ADVERTISEMENT

"Grey's Anatomy" actress Ellen Pompeo is now a mom of three.

The 47-year-old recently welcomed baby boy Eli Christopher with husband Chris Ivery.

And while Dr. Meredith Grey has yet to reveal any details of the birth, she did post an adorable photo of hubby and baby snuggled up on Thursday to make the announcement.

"Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I've got a new guy," Pompeo captioned the pic.

Eli Christopher❤️ Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I've got a new guy A photo posted by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on Dec 29, 2016 at 11:21am PST

The pair have two other children: Stella Luna, 7, and Sienna May, 2.

Thank you @hillaryclinton for showing my daughters they are capable of anything #imwithher A photo posted by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on Jun 7, 2016 at 7:27pm PDT

A rep for the family told People magazine the family is "doing great."

Congratulations!