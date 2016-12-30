-
Lucy Liu welcomed her baby boy, Rockwell, in August 2015 via gestational carrier. Liu is a single mom and couldn’t be happier. In November 2015, the actress told Today.com: “Every day is just a miracle and a dream. Because everything is so different every day.”
Jimmy Fallon and his wife Nancy struggled to have a baby for five years before deciding on surrogacy. Winnie was then born in 2013 and Frances in 2014. Both daughters were welcomed via gestational carrier.
Sarah Jessica Parker gave birth to the couple’s first son, James, in 2002. When the couple tried to conceive a second child, they experienced a number of difficulties, which is why they decided to look for a surrogate. In June 2009, their twin girls Marion and Tabitha were born.
The former “America’s Next Top Model” host recently became a new mom. On January 27, Banks announced that she and boyfriend, Norwegian photographer Erik Asla, had welcomed a baby boy via gestational surrogate. They named him York Banks Asla.
Nicole Kidman gave birth to the couple’s first child, Sunday Rose, in 2008. Two years later, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Faith, via gestational carrier.
Kidman also has two other kids, Isabella and Connor, whom she adopted with Tom Cruise.
The “Magic Mike” star and his husband Simon Halls have three sons together, who they had via surrogacy. Kit is now 11 and twins Walker and Henry are eight.
Elizabeth Banks and husband Max Handelman decided to go the surrogate route to expand their family after years of unsuccessful attempts at getting pregnant. A gestational carrier had both their sons, Felix and Magnus, who were born in 2011 and 2012, respectively.
George Lucas welcomed a child with wife Mellody Hobson at the age of 69. Their daughter Everest, who is now two, was born via surrogate. Lucas also has three other kids. The filmmaker adopted his daughter Amanda with ex-wife Marcia in 1981. He then went on to adopt two more kids, Katie and Jett, as a single parent.
Katey Sagal had two kids before marrying her fourth husband Kurt Sutter in 2004. The actress then decided she wanted to have another child, so the couple used a surrogate to have Esme in 2007.
That same year, Sagal explained to OK! Magazine: “I'd had some medical issues after the birth of my other two children, so I was unable to carry a child, so we were always looking at alternative approaches.”
Elton John and David Furnish have two kids: Zachary, and Elijah. Both boys were carried and delivered by the same surrogate mother, three years apart.
Robert DeNiro has six kids, and two were born via surrogate. In 1995, his twin boys Aaron and Julian, who he had with ex Toukie Smith, were conceived by IVF and delivered by a surrogate. Then, in 2011, DeNiro welcomed his youngest child, Helen Grace, via surrogate with second wife Grace Hightower.
In 2006, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance welcomed their twin boys, Bronwyn and Slater, via surrogate. The couple underwent fertility treatments for seven years before considering surrogacy.
Kelsey Grammer had two kids with third wife Camille Donatacci. Both Mason, 14, and Jude, 11, were born via surrogate. Gammer is also a father to four other kids: Spencer, 32, Greer, 23, Faith, 3, and Kelsey, 1.
The late King of Pop had his youngest son, Blanket, via surrogate. Jackson had his two older kids, Prince and Paris, with ex-wife Debbie Rowe.
Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka are proud parents to twins Gideon and Harper. The couple welcomed their kids in 2010 via surrogate.
In 2007, Dennis Quaid welcomed twins, Thomas and Zoe, with now ex-wife Kimberly Buffington. The twins were delivered by gestational carrier. Quaid is also a dad to a son named Jack, who he had with Meg Ryan.
Ricky Martin became a father thanks to a surrogate mother. He is now a proud papa to twin boys, Matteo and Valentino, who were born in 2008.