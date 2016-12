ADVERTISEMENT

Do you ever think your kids are never going to move out? You could be right.

According to a study done by the real estate company Trulia, the number of Americans between the ages of 18 and 34 still living at home is at the highest level since 1940.

In fact, the company's research indicates 40 per cent of these young adults are living with their parents or another family member.

