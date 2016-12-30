ADVERTISEMENT

In 2016, the Duchess of Cambridge proved you can look totally chic at an affordable price.

Remember when she fed baby rhinos and elephants during the royal tour in India wearing a $136 smock-style dress from British high-street brand, Topshop?

Yup, we've said it once and we'll say it again: Kate Middleton is just like us.

But when you have to embark on two royal tours in one year, the price tag of your wardrobe skyrockets. Those thrifty, recycled pieces the Duchess often wears? Quickly thrown to the back of the closet in favour of some designer numbers.

The Daily Mail reports the total cost of Catherine's India tour wardrobe was $50,000, whereas her Canadian wardrobe came in at around $100,000.

Wowza.

From her Canadian-inspired red and white Alexander McQueen dress worn in Vancouver coming in at nearly $6,800...

To that dazzling $5,900 navy Jenny Packham gown sported in India to meet Bollywood's elite...

The mother of Prince George and Princess Charlotte absolutely stunned in an array of new pieces this year.

Hey, what can we say? Looking good doesn't come cheap sometimes.

Check out the Duchess of Cambridge's 10 most expensive outfits of 2016 in the video above!

