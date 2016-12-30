Huffpost Canada ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Inuit Singer Tanya Tagaq Among 100 Canadians Awarded Order Of Canada

 |  By Terry Pedwell, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

OTTAWA — As Canada enters a year marked by national birthday celebrations and the beginnings of an inquiry into the country's past, sordid treatment of its indigenous peoples, Nunavut-based throat singer Tanya Tagaq Gillis hopes her music will open minds and lead to change.

So far, though, she's been confronted by some closed ones — people who send her hate mail over how her art form breaks from tradition.

At home in the North, Tagaq Gillis, who is among the latest list of 100 Canadians to be awarded the Order of Canada, sees herself just like anyone else.

"I'm a very peaceful, lasagna, Betty Crocker mom when I'm not on stage," Tagaq Gillis said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

tanya tagaq
Tanya Tagaq at the 2015 Juno Awards in March. (Photo: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)

But in the spotlight, her persona can be dark and her music an intense ballet, often with psychedelic undertones and animalistic fury, that she admits may rub some people the wrong way.

"I'm not into happy, pretty, sweet art that I can eat with a spoon," said the 41-year-old mother from Cambridge Bay.

Sometimes her art comes in the form of a statement of outrage over things like the sexual abuse that has permeated some indigenous communities and society's worship of oil and material wealth, such as in her music video, "Retribution."

"There's a correlation between the sounds that I am making that are 'strange or ugly' and rampant child abuse in Nunavut," said Tagaq Gillis, who said she gets much inspiration from other contemporary artists. She mentions entertainer Britney Spears and conceptual portrait photographer Cindy Sherman.

"I'm not into happy, pretty, sweet art that I can eat with a spoon."

"You have to be able to put those two things together," she said.

"I'm trying to bring awareness to certain situations without lending ourselves to objectification."

While she has a hard time accepting criticism of her art for not being traditional enough, Tagaq Gillis said her critics will have to change — not her — because throat singing, which she said was almost lost under the overpowering influence of religion and colonial rule, is making a resurgence in indigenous communities where young people are embracing it, and mixing it with beat-box and hip hop.

"A lot of people are unwilling to accept that as an authentic, indigenous form of art," she said.

"But I'm not trying to make something that is pretty or palatable. It's a commentary. And while it's not 'comfortable,' it's through discomfort that change happens."

Tagaq Gillis equates her music about child abuse to the fight for gay rights in the North that began in the 1980s.

Storyteller Jan Andrews also awarded

Jan Andrews, who was also named Friday as a member of the Order of Canada, expresses herself differently, more quietly.

But the storyteller and author of a number of children's books, including Rude Stories, is just as passionate in describing how Canada's evolving diversity has allowed her to open up about her own life.

Known widely for leaving audiences quietly spell bound by her storytelling performances, Andrews' most recent recorded work is "Written in the Body,'' a story about gender confusion and something that is part of her own life story.

"I grew up in a time when lesbians just didn't exist," said Andrews, who was born in 1942.

"I remember, growing up as a kid, what I wanted more than anything else was to be a boy," she said in an interview from her home, where she is nursing an arm broken while skiing over the holidays.

"I grew up in a time when lesbians just didn't exist."

Andrews, who emigrated to Canada from England when she was 21, first living in Saskatoon before settling in Lanark, Ont., said she cherishes Canada's cultural diversity, and sees her work as a blend of traditional stories with some that compel her audiences to think about bigger issues.

"I delight in the landscape and 'feeling' of our living wherever I go," she said on her website.

Canadians can be "inspired" by the latest recipients of the Order of Canada, Gov. Gen. David Johnston said Friday in announcing the appointments, comprised of 75 members, 22 officers and three companions — the highest elevation of the title.

'Remarkable Canadians'

The list also includes former Supreme Court of Canada Justice Morris Fish, former federal Liberal leader Michael Ignatieff and former Ontario Lieutenant-Governor David Onley.

The inductees are to receive their insignias at a later date as part of ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of the Order of Canada, as well as Canada's 150th birthday.

"Let's be inspired by the examples set by these remarkable Canadians and use this occasion to build a smarter and more caring country," Johnston said in a written statement accompanying the list.

The Order of Canada is considered one of the country's highest civilian honours. Recipients are named twice each year around Canada Day and New Years.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Canadians On Forbes 30 Under 30 List
of
  • Xavier Dolan

    Montreal's Xavier Dolan made the Hollywood and entertainment list. The filmmaker is none other than the director behind Adele's "Hello" video which broke the record for most YouTube views in 24 hours — and reminded us that flip phones can still be found in 2015. Dolan, 26, also won the Jury Prize at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival for his feature "Mommy."

  • Lilly Singh

    Toronto's very own Superwoman has swept the world through her popular YouTube channel IISuperwomanII. With more than seven million subscribers, the 27-year-old headed on a world tour last year and has recently used her platform to launch #GirlLove, a campaign to end girl-on-girl hate.

  • Boi-1da

    Matthew Jehu Samuels, or Boi-1da, is yet another hip-hop talent coming out of Toronto. The 29-year-old producer started off working with Drake and has since produced songs for Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj and more.

  • Satish Kanwar

    Satish Kanwar's design company was brought out by Shopify, and since the e-commerce site launched in 2015, he's been key in launching elements like their social media shop buttons. He's originally from Toronto and is just 29 years old.

  • Shawn Mendes

    It all started with recording covers on Vine, and look where it's got him. Another Toronto native, Shawn Mendes took his online following and turned it into a record deal, a number one debut album and upcoming tour. How is he only 17?

  • Jamie Benn

    Say hello to the 26-year-old captain of the Dallas Stars, Art Ross Trophy winner for NHL top scorer and Team Canada Olympic gold medalist, Jamie Benn.

  • Steven Keating

    Steven Keating, 27, was featured in the healthcare section and hails from Calgary. After discovering he had brain cancer after volunteering for a MRI experiment, he wanted to learn more about the details and data behind his illness and realized how difficult it can be for a patient to access. Keating started a social media campaign to raise awareness about getting patients access to their medical data and gave a TEDxYYC talk on how "medical selfies" can help this. Right now he's a PhD candidate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

  • The Weeknd

    The world can't get enough of Abel Tesfaye, better known as the The Weeknd. He's grown from an underground Toronto-based alterna-R&B singer to a pop superstar. Now at 25 years old, singles from his most recent album "Beauty Behind the Madness" topped Billboard charts for weeks, made countless best of 2015 lists, and did Torontonians proud.

  • Ian Crosby

    Ian Crosby, the co-founder and CEO of Bench, clinched top spot in the enterprise technology category for his tech company's work in automating accounting tasks for small businesses. He's 29 years old.

  • Nathan Williams

    This 29-year-old Alberta native is the co-founder of "Kinfolk," a magazine that is all about minimalism and exploring how people are simplifying their lives. He's now expanded it into a clothing and home decor line Ouur Collection, which got him a spot on Forbes' e-commerce list!

  • Grimes

    Twenty-seven-year-old Vancouverite Claire Boucher a.k.a. Grimes got into music while studying at McGill University. She came out in 2010 and has grown her fanbase ever since with her eclectic style of pop. Her album "Art Angels" was a hit and she's become known for her imaginative visuals.

  • Louis-Victor Jadavji

    Vancouver's Louis-Victor Jadavji, 22, was recognized for co-founding Wiivv Wearables Inc. The company created custom, 3D-printed insoles for consumers who send in pictures of their feet from their smartphones.

  • Hudson Sullivan

    Hudson Sullivan, 29, made to the marketing and advertising list. He's been busy this year working with clients like BMW and Nike with kbs+ ad agency. He worked on a short film about the decline of sound quality called "Distortion of Sound" for Harman, an audio equipment company. It got him a Gold Dolphin at Cannes Corporate Media and TV Awards. And on top of it all, he's co-founder of Adsum and menswear brand. Hudson went to high school in Toronto, and now lives in New York.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations