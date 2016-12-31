ADVERTISEMENT

A pilot who passed out drunk in a plane cockpit at the Calgary airport faces two criminal charges.

The male pilot for Sunwing Airlines, whose name has not been released, was found to be "severely impaired by alcohol" early Saturday morning, Calgary police said in a press release.

The plane's crew noticed that the pilot was acting oddly before he lost consciousness.

A Sunwing plane lands in Calgary on July 21, 2016.

The 737 800 Series aircraft was scheduled to fly to Regina and Winnipeg, with a final destination of Cancun, Mexico.

"We are very appreciative of our crew’s diligence in handling this very unfortunate matter in accordance with procedures," Sunwing Vacations said in a statement. The flight was en route to Cancun with a new captain after a "minimal delay," said the company.

"We ... would like to assure our customers that safety remains our utmost priority."

The pilot faces one count of having control of a plane while impaired, and one count of having control of a plane with a blood alcohol level above .08.



Police said they will release the pilot's name once he has appeared in front of a justice of the peace.

