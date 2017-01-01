Huffpost Canada ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Prankster Changes Hollywood Sign To Read 'Hollyweed'

 |  By Christopher Weber, The Associated Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

LOS ANGELES — No, Los Angeles residents, it wasn't your hangovers playing tricks on you. The Hollywood sign really did read "HOLLYWeeD'' for a few hours on New Year's Day.

Police were investigating Sunday after a prankster used giant tarps to turn the iconic sign's two white Os into Es sometime overnight.

The vandal, dressed in all black, was recorded by security cameras and could face a misdemeanour trespassing charge, said Sgt. Robert Payan.

The person scaled a protective fence surrounding the sign above Griffith Park and then clambered up each giant letter to drape the coverings, Payan said.

hollyweed
California's famed 'Hollywood' sign is shown in Los Angeles, Calif. on Sunday after vandals made it say 'HOLLYWeeD.'

The prank may be a nod to California voters' approval in November of Proposition 64, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana, beginning in 2018.

Hikers and tourists in the hills spent the morning snapping photos of themselves in front of the altered sign before park rangers began removing the tarps.

"It's kind of cool being here at the moment,'' Bruce Quinn told KABC-TV. "I thought we came to see the Hollywood sign, not the' Hollyweed' sign. But hey it's OK with me!''

While attention-grabbing, the prank was not exactly original. Forty-one years ago to the day — Jan. 1, 1976 — a college student similarly altered the sign, using curtains to make it read "HOLLYWEED.''

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Most elaborate YouTube pranks
of
  • Chainsaw massacre

    The worst car park experience you've ever had.

  • Blowing up a kid

    Family is not off limits for joker Roman Atwood.

  • Jimmy Kimmel pranks the whole world

    Remember that video of a girl catching fire while she tried to twerk? Jimmy has something to tell you.

  • Ghost in the lift

    This TV stunt, on a Brazilian TV station, later went viral on YouTube thanks to the sheer nightmare created for victims in the 'haunted' lift.

  • Spider dog

    The most-viewed YouTube video of 2014 was none other than the giant spider dog, by the Polish prankster SA Wardega who never does things by halves.

  • Bathroom clown horror

    A sister tries to terrify her brother and really, really succeeds.

  • The grim reaper drone

    Imagine this flying across your garden...

  • Haunted undertakers

    A classic from the TV show Beadle's About. The lesson? Never take a job in a fake undertakers.

  • Simon Cowell tricks Amanda Holden

    When one of the world's most successful music moguls plays a prank, he really goes for it.

  • Guy replaces girlfriend's deoderant with cheese

    An often-used prank, but one that this keen trickster adds to with a possibly unnecessary pie-in-the-face moment at the finale.

  • Chainsaw prank victim gets horrible revenge

    After one man pranked his sleeping friend by waking him up with a chainsaw, the victim got his own back in a dramatic fashion...

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations