ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of Canadians will ring in the new year by dipping into the country's frigid oceans and lakes today.

The polar bear swims are held annually in a number of communities including Vancouver, Toronto, Halifax and Charlottetown, and proceeds from donations go to various charities.

Last year's event drew more than 2,000 participants to Vancouver, which boasts the oldest and largest "Polar Bear Club'' in the country, and hundreds more participated in Halifax and cities in Ontario.



Revellers brave the ice as they participate in the annual New Year's polar bear dip in Charlottetown harbour on Jan. 1, 2017. (Photo: Andrew Vaughan/CP)

Organizers warn that people with heart conditions should sit the dip out, and kids should stay with adults while they're in the water.

They also say people should be prepared to get into their warm clothes as soon as they leave the water.



Watch a video of Canadians taking the plunge above.