Huffpost Canada ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Canadian Among The Dead In Turkey New Year's Massacre

 |  By Zeynep Bilginsoy And Suzan Fraser
Posted: Updated:
Print

ISTANBUL — The Islamic State group on Monday claimed responsibility for the New Year's attack at a popular Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people, including one Canadian, and wounded scores of others.

Turkish police meanwhile detained eight people in connection to the attack but were still hunting for the gunman who disappeared amid the chaos of the attack.

turkeyAmbulances are seen at the site of the armed attack in Istanbul. (Photo: Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images)

The IS-linked Aamaq News Agency said the attack was carried by a "heroic soldier of the caliphate who attacked the most famous nightclub where Christians were celebrating their pagan feast.''

It said the man opened fire from an automatic rifle in "revenge for God's religion and in response to the orders'' of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The group described Turkey as "the servant of the cross'' and also suggested it was in retaliation for Turkish military offensives against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.

"We let infidel Turkey know that the blood of Muslims that is being shed by its airstrikes and artillery shelling will turn into fire on its territories,'' the statement said.

Eight in custody

Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus on Monday confirmed news reports that said eight people were taken into custody but did not provide details, saying a "sensitive'' investigation was underway.

Authorities had obtained the fingerprints and a basic description of the gunman and were close to identifying him, Kurtulmus said.

istanbulPolice secure an area near an Istanbul nightclub, following a gun attack. (Photo: Osman Orsal/Reuters)

He said the attack in the early hours of 2017 was a message from extremist organizations that they intend to continue to be a "scourge'' against Turkey in the new year. Kurtulmus also said it was intended as a response to Turkey's "successful and determined'' military operation against the IS in Syria.

He said Turkey was determined to continue fighting violent groups declaring: "Wherever they may hide in 2017, we will enter their lair... With the will of God, with the support of our people, with all our national capacity, we will bring them to their knees and give them all the necessary response.''

Canadian confirmed killed

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed late Sunday that a Canadian was among those who died in the massacre.

"We mourn with the people of Turkey today and with all countries who lost citizens in this vicious attack,'' Trudeau said in a statement.

"We also grieve the senseless loss of a Canadian citizen and remain steadfast in our determination to work with allies and partners to fight terrorism and hold perpetrators to account.''

istanbul nightclub shooting
People cry during the funeral ceremony of of Ayhan Arik, one of the victims of the Reina nightclub attack on Sunday in Istanbul.

Earlier, Turkish media reports had said that Turkish authorities believed the IS group was behind the attack and that the gunman, who is still at large, comes from a Central Asian nation and is likely to be either from Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan.

According to Hurriyet and Karar newspapers, police had also established similarities with the high-casualty suicide bomb and gun attack at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport in June and was investigating whether the same IS cell could have carried out both attacks.

Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Ministry said it was looking into the media reports.

"We have ordered the consul in Istanbul the check this report that has appeared in the press,'' the Interfax news agency quoted ministry spokeswoman Aiymkan Kulukeyeva as saying Monday. "According to preliminary information, this information is doubtful but we are checking all the same.''

38 of 39 identified

The gunman killed a policeman and another man outside the Reina club in the early hours of 2017 before entering and firing at an estimated 600 people partying inside with an automatic rifle.

Nearly two-thirds of the dead in the upscale club, which is frequented by local celebrities, were foreigners, Turkey's Anadolu Agency said. Many of them hailed from the Middle East.

istanbul nightclub shooting
A woman leaves a bouquet of flowers to pay tribute to victims of a terror attack in Istanbul on Sunday.

Citing Justice Ministry officials, Anadolu reported that 38 of the 39 dead have been identified. The report said 11 of them were Turkish nationals, and one was a Turkish-Belgian dual citizen.

The report says seven victims were from Saudi Arabia; three each were from Lebanon and Iraq; two each were from Tunisia, India, Morocco and Jordan. Kuwait, Canada, Israel, Syria and Russia each lost one citizen.

Relatives of the victims and embassy personal were seen walking into an Istanbul morgue to claim the bodies.

Turkish officials haven't released the names of those identified.

A violent year in Turkey

The mass shooting followed more than 30 violent acts over the past year in Turkey, which is a member of the NATO alliance and a partner in the U.S.-led coalition fighting against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq. The country endured multiple bombings in 2016, including three in Istanbul alone that authorities blamed on IS, a failed coup attempt in July and renewed conflict with Kurdish rebels in the southeast.

istanbul nightclub shootingTurkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim speaks to media after visiting terror attack victims on Sunday in Istanbul.

The Islamic State group claims to have cells in the country. Analysts think it was behind suicide bombings last January and March that targeted tourists on Istanbul's iconic Istiklal Street as well as the attack at Ataturk Airport in June, which killed 45 people.

Authorities have said the three suicide bombers in the airport attack were from Russia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan and there has been speculation that Akhmed Chatayev, a Chechen extremist known to be a top lieutenant in the IS militant group, may have directed the attack.

In August, Turkey sent troops and tanks into northern Syria, to clear a border area from the IS and also curb the territorial advances of Syrian Kurdish forces in the region. The incursion followed an IS suicide attack on an outdoor wedding party in the city of Gaziantep, near the border with Syria, that killed more than 50 people.

In December, IS released a video purportedly showing the killing of two Turkish soldiers and urged its supporters to "conquer'' Istanbul. Turkey's jets regularly bomb the group in the northern Syrian town of Al-Bab. Turkish authorities have not confirmed the authenticity of the video.

istanbul nightclub shootingFlowers are placed next to Turkish police officers as they stand guard near the Reina nightclub, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul on Sunday.

Last week, Turkey and Russia brokered a cease-fire for Syria that excludes the IS and other groups considered to be terrorist organizations.

Attacker left a gun at the club

On Monday, Anadolu said more than 100 Islamic State targets in Syria have been hit by Turkey and Russia in separate operations.

Citing the Turkish Chief of General Staff's office, Anadolu said Turkish jets struck eight IS group targets while tanks and artillery fired upon 103 targets near Al Bab, killing 22 extremists while destroying many structures. The Russian jets also attacked IS targets in Dayr Kak, eight kilometres (five miles) to the southwest of Al Bab.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said the attacker left a gun at the club and escaped by "taking advantage of the chaos'' that ensued. Some customers reportedly jumped into the waters of the Bosporus to escape the attack.
___

Bassem Mroue reported from Beirut. Suzan Fraser in Ankara, and Cinar Kiper in Istanbul, contributed to this report.

With files from The Canadian Press.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Terrorism in Western Europe
of
  • Provisional IRA

    Active from: 1969 until 2005 Motivation: The ending of British rule in Northern Ireland and the creation of a united Ireland Tactics: Bombings, shootings mortar attacks. Operated in: UK Killed in Western Europe: 621 to 644 civilians (1,840 civilians are thought to have died altogether during 'The Troubles' Notable attacks: 1996 Manchester bombing In this picture, trainee members of the Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA) practice guerilla warfare tactics at a secret location in the countryside outside the town of Donegal in the Irish Republic, 21st August 1986

  • Black September

    Active from: 1970 - 1973 Motivation: Palestinian resistance to Israeli occupation Tactics: Kidnapping Operated in: Germany Killed in Western Europe: 11 members of the Israeli Olympic team Notable attacks: Munich In this picture taken on September 5, 1972 shows a Palestinian guerilla member (C) appearing on the balcony of the Israeli house watching an official (L) at the Munich Olympic village. As German magazine 'Der Spiegel' reports in its edition from June 18, 2012, German neo-Nazis supported the Palestinean assassins of the 1972 Olympic Games. A group of 'Black September' Palestinian guerrillas broke into the Israeli building in the Olypmpic village near Munich where 10,000 athletes were staying 05 September. Eleven Israeli hostages were killed in the attack.

  • Ordine Nuovo

    Active from: 1969 - 1974 Motivation: Far-right neo-facist group Tactics: Bombings, shootings Operated in: Italy Killed in Western Europe: 38 Notable attacks: The Italicus Express massacre in 1974 in which 12 people were killed and 48 wounded In this picture, Public Prosecutor Vittorio Occurso (1928-1976) slumps in his car after having been assassinated as he left home in Rome by the Neo Fascist group.

  • Charles Martel Group

    Active from: 1973 - 1987 Motivation: French far-right anti-Arab terrorist group Tactics: Bombings, kidnappings Operated in: France Killed in Western Europe: 4 Notable attacks: Bombed the Algerian consulate offices in Marseilles in 1974

  • The Baader Meinhof gang

    Active from: 1970–1998 Motivation: Far-left militant group in "anti-imperialistic struggle" with West German government Tactics: Bombings, shootings, assassinations, kidnappings, bank robberies Operated in: Germany, Sweden Killed in Western Europe: 34 Notable attacks: The West German Embassy siege in Stockholm In this Oct. 31, 1968 file picture, Andreas Baader, left, is seen together with Gudrun Ensslin during the proclamation of their sentence in their department store arson trial in Frankfurt/Main, West Germany.

  • Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia

    Active from: 1975–1988 Motivation: "To compel the Turkish Government to acknowledge publicly its responsibility for the Armenian Genocide in 1915, pay reparations, and cede territory for an Armenian homeland." Tactics: Bombing, shootings Operated in: France, Italy Killed in Western Europe: 38 Notable attacks: The 1981 Turkish consulate attack In this picture, Vahran Vahranian, Mihran Mihranian and Murad, respectively spokesman and members of political committee of the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA), during a press conference 15 October 1986 in Beirut. ASALA, one of the Lebanese-based extremist groups, claiming co-responsibility for a wave of terror bomb attacks in France, was demanding the release from prison in France of Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, presumed leader of the Lebanese Armed Revolutionary Faction, Anis Naccache, convicted assassin of former Iranian Premier Shapur Bakhtiar, and ASALA militant Varadjian Garabidjian, jailed for a 1983 bombing of a Turkish airline counter at Orly airport near Paris. ASALA, the Marxist-Leninist terrorist group was formed in 1975 with the stated aim of forcing Turkey to acknowledge responsibility for the deaths of 1,5 million Armenians in 1915, to force Ankara to pay reparation and cede territory for an Armenian homeland. ASALA also conducted an armed campaign mainly against Turkish targets in the world.

  • Carlos the Jackal

    Active from: 1973 - 1994 (arrested) Motivation: Left-wing political terrorist and member of the PLFP Tactics: Bombing, assassination Operated in: France Killed in Western Europe: 11 Notable attacks: The OPEC siege in which three people died. Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, also known as " Carlos The Jackal, " is pictured in an undated photo. Venezuelan-born Carlos, the world's most elusive terrorist. He went on trial in Paris on December 12, 1997, for the 1974 killings of two French counterintelligence agents. He was also been charged in the 1974 attack at a noted Paris cafe that killed two people and wounded 34.

  • Nuclei Armati Rivoluzionari

    Active from: 1987 - 1981 Motivation: Italian neofascist group Operated in: Italy Tactics: Bombing Killed in Western Europe: 85 Notable attacks: The Bologna massacre General view of Bologna Central station and of wagons of the Ancona-Chiasso train pictured on August 02, 1980 in Bologna after a terrorist bombing which killed 85 people and wounded more than 200. At 10:25 am., August 02, a timed improvised explosive device (IED) contained in an unattended suitcase detonated inside an air-conditioned waiting room, which, the month being August (and with air conditioning being uncommon in Italy at the time), was crammed full of people. The IED was made of TNT, T4 and a 'Compound B', also known as Composition B.

  • Libya?

    Motivation: Military confrontations with US military Tactics: Bombing Deaths: 270 Notable attacks: Lockerbie In this December 1988 file photo wrecked houses and a deep gash in the ground in the village of Lockerbie, Scotland, that was caused by the crash of Pan Am Flight 103. Although the now-deceased Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi accepted responsibility in 2003, doubts remain about the truth behind the disaster.

  • ETA

    Active from: 1959 - 2014 Motivation: Basque separatism Tactics: Bombing, kidnapping, shooting Killed in Western Europe: 829 (343 civilians) Notable attacks: The 1987 Hipercor bombing In this picture, masked members of the Basque militant group ETA hold up their fists in unison following a news conference at an unknown location. A Commission overseeing the Basque group ETA's cease fire has verified on Friday Feb. 21, 2014 that ETA has sealed and put beyond operational use a specified quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives.

  • Al-Qaeda

    Active from: 1988 - Present Motivation: Militant Islamist Tactics: Bombing, shooting Operated in: Spain, UK Killed in Western Europe: 255 Notable attacks: 7/7 Bombings

  • Anders Breivik

    Active from: 2002 - 2011 (from planning to execution of attacks) Motivation: Far-right and anti-Muslim extremist Tactics: Bombing, shooting Operated in: Norway Killed in Western Europe: 77 Notable attacks: 2011 Norway attacks In this Aug. 24, 2012 file photo, mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik, makes a salute after arriving in the court room at a courthouse in Oslo. Breivik, who admitted killing 77 people in Norway in 2011, was declared sane and sentenced to prison for bomb and gun attacks. Convicted mass killer Anders Behring Breivik has applied for admission to the University of Oslo, testing the limits of Norway's commitment to rehabilitate criminals rather than punish them. Breivik wants to study political science, and prison and university officials say he could conduct self-studies in his cell if admitted to the school. University rector Ole Petter Ottersen told The Associated Press on Thursday Aug. 1, 2013 that inmates are judged by the same criteria as other applicants.

  • Islamic State

    Active from: 1999 - Present Motivation: The establishment of an Islamic Caliphate Tactics: Bombing, shooting, kidnapping Operated in: France Killed in Western Europe: 130 Notable attacks: Paris Attacks In this photo, a man lights a candle which forms a peace sign during a candlelight vigil for the Paris attacks in the town square of Molenbeek, Belgium on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations