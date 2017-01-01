Huffpost Canada Politics ca
Trudeau's New Year's Resolution Is To Stand Up To Divisive Politics

OTTAWA — The prime minister says his resolution for 2017 is to "stand against the politics of fear and division.''

Trudeau's New Year's message released Saturday said he will focus on what brings people together.

The message noted that 2017 marks the country's 150th anniversary, and Canadians will use it to honour past generations.

Trudeau also took the opportunity to say that in 2016, his government cut taxes for the middle class and revamped the Canada Child Benefit.

Queen Elizabeth calls Canada a 'welcoming' place

In her New Year's message to Canadians, the Queen reflected on how Canada has developed into a remarkable nation.

She said Canada has earned a reputation as a "welcoming, respectful and compassionate country.''

"Throughout the coming year, you will have the opportunity to remind the world of the importance of protecting those values and of passing them on to future generations,'' said her message released late Saturday.

