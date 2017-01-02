ADVERTISEMENT

A Canadian woman killed in an attack on a Turkish nightclub is being identified as Alaa Al-Muhandis.

Several Canadian media outlets are reporting Al-Muhandis is a 39-year-old mother of two from Milton, Ont.



Milton, Ont. mother Alaa Al-Muhandis has been identified as the Canadian killed in a New Year's Eve terror attack in Istanbul.

She is one of the 39 people killed, most of them foreign tourists, when a gunman opened fire at the popular Reina nightclub during New Year's celebrations.

In a Facebook post Monday, Conservative leadership candidate and Milton MP Lisa Raitt expressed condolences to Al-Muhandis's family and neighbours.

Raitt wrote that "we never think that something like this can happen to us in Milton.''

Late Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed a Canadian was killed in the attack that also left as many as 70 others wounded.

Canada strongly condemns today’s terrorist attack in Istanbul. We mourn with Turkey, and offer our condolences to the victims’ families. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 1, 2017

"We mourn with the people of Turkey today and with all countries who lost citizens in this vicious attack,'' Trudeau said in the statement.

"We also grieve the senseless loss of a Canadian citizen and remain steadfast in our determination to work with allies and partners to fight terrorism and hold perpetrators to account.''

The Islamic State claimed responsibility Monday for the shooting and the lone gunman who carried out the attack remains at large.

ISIL is claiming the attack is revenge for Turkish military operations against the group in northern Syria.

