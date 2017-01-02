Huffpost Canada ca
Canadian National Parks Free Entry In 2017 Worries Conservationists

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
EDMONTON — Parks Canada is preparing for an increase in visitors this year as people across the country and around the world request free annual passes to explore the nation's natural treasures as part of Canada's 150th anniversary celebration.

Conservationists say it is important for people to connect with nature, but there are concerns about how more tourists may affect the ecological integrity of some of the more popular parks.

Ben Gadd, a retired nature guide and author of "Handbook of the Canadian Rockies,'' said he is worried about increased vehicle traffic.

"Clearly the highway system in the mountain parks — it is going to be terrible next summer all summer long,'' said Gadd, who has been hiking in the region since 1968.

yoho national parkThe Kicking Horse River in Yoho National Park flows under Natural Bridge Falls on April 25, 2016 near Field, B.C. (Photo: Getty Images)

"When you have that situation and animals trying to cross there are going to be more accidents, more animals killed.''

Gadd said he is also concerned about crowded attractions, trash and people feeding or getting too close to wildlife.

He hopes there are enough staff to properly maintain the parks and to explain the rules to visitors, especially newbies.

Some dangers to the free pass

According to Parks Canada, more than 900,000 people ordered a free Discovery Pass in the first two weeks after they became available last month.

The government predicts visits to national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas will top last year's attendance of about 24.5 million.

Eric Hebert-Daly, national executive director of the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, said the Parks Canada plan is a good idea in principle, but there are some dangers.

Some parks such as Banff, Jasper and the Bruce Peninsula in Ontario are already very busy. Adding more people could take away from their grandeur, he said.

banffNational Geographic Traveler magazine has put the Banff area on its "Best of the World'' list of 21 must-see places in 2017. (Photo: Getty Images)

Hebert-Daly said the government should consider better ways to handle traffic in busy parks, including the increased use of shuttle buses.

There are also not enough wardens and scientists to monitor the health of the parks, he said.

"This may be the year where we realize just how overstretched some of these places are,'' Hebert-Daly said.

Canada's national parks have a long history of attracting tourists eager to view wildlife and wilderness. Increased media attention is expected to draw even more visitors.

Maintenance crews increased

National Geographic Traveler magazine has put the Banff area on its "Best of the World'' list of 21 must-see places in 2017 and Parks Canada has been busy promoting on social media as part of the Canada 150 campaign.

On Dec. 1 so many people jumped online to get a free annual pass that the department's computer system slowed to a crawl.

Ed Jager with Parks Canada said staff know they are in for a busy year.

The number of cleaning and maintenance crews has been increased to ensure facilities will be kept in shape and that garbage doesn't attract wildlife, he said.

"We can't actually love our parks to death."

Jager said online orders for annual passes are being tracked to get a sense of which parks will see more traffic. Information about park rules is being sent to visitors.

Parks Canada is also trying to take some heat off of more popular parks by promoting other, less-visited destinations.

The department has released a list of "ten hidden gems'' across Canada for people to explore including the Mingan Archipelago National Park reserve in Quebec, L'Anse aux Meadows National Historic Site in Newfoundland and Labrador and Grasslands National Park in Saskatchewan.

"We can't actually love our parks to death — I think the death of our parks is when nobody wants to come to them and when they don't care about them anymore,'' he said.

grasslands national park saskatchewanA woman rides a bicycle in Grasslands National Park in Saskatchewan. (Photo: Getty Images)

"We would much rather be in this place than in a place where nobody is showing up."

Parks Canada plans to open its online reservation system (www.pc.gc.ca/eng/voyage-travel/reserve.aspx) for campsites starting with some parks in British Columbia on Jan. 3 and adding more parks across the country throughout the month.

While annual park passes are free in 2017, there are still fees for campsites, firewood and backcountry passes.

15 Great Canadian National Parks
  • Gwaii Haanas National Park

    Where: British Columbia The earliest threads of Haida culture can be traced back 12 millennia to this spectacular rainforest. Its moss-draped cedars, soaring Sitkas and ancient totem poles are jointly protected by Parks Canada and Haida Nation. Look up and you may see eagles soaring above its skies.

  • Banff National Park

    Where: Alberta Canada's very first national park spans 6,641 sq. kilometres and boasts mountains, valleys, forests, rivers, meadows and glaciers, making it one of the country's top tourism magnets.

  • Aulavik National Park of Canada

    Where: Northwest Territories In Inuvialuktun, Aulavik means "place where people travel." Here, a spiraling 12,000 sq. kilometres of protected Arctic lowlands is home to the highest density of muskoxen in the world.

  • Cape Breton Highlands National Park

    Where: Nova Scotia Here visitors will find the famed Cabot Trail hugging rugged and rust-coloured cliffs. Whales are a common sight off in the Atlantic, the same water where local merchants pull fresh lobster, crab, and oysters out for lunchtime fare.

  • Forillon National Park

    Where: Quebec Right at the tip of the province's Gaspé Peninsula, Forillon Park overlooks the Gulf of St. Lawrence and the Bay of Gaspé where thousands of birds and colonies of seal can be found on its steep cliffs.

  • Fundy National Park

    Where: New Brunswick On its coast, the park is home to the world's highest tides — allowing visitors to walk the sea floor when they recede. Inland, waterfalls and yurts await discovery for those who venture inland.

  • Gros Morne National Park

    Where: Newfoundland and Labrador Declared an UNESCO World Heritage Site, this western part of Canada's easternmost province promises dramatic fjords that highlight a "rare example of the process of continental drift." Pristine lakes and treks up to its alpine highlands offer incredible panoramic views of its ancient landscape.

  • Jasper National Park

    Where: Alberta Called the "gentle giant of the Rockies," 97 per cent of the 11,000 sq. kilometre park is protected wilderness. Well-kept trails invite visitors keen for outdoor adventure.

  • Nahanni National Park

    Where: Northwest Territories Made a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1978, this is one of North America's most spectacular rivers is marked with spectacular waterfalls and a unique limestone cave system.

  • Pukaskwa National Park

    Where: Ontario Carrying the title of Ontario's only wilderness national park, this rugged landscape offers visitors 1,878 sq. kilometres of rugged stretches of the Canadian Shield, boreal forest, and Lake Superior vistas.

  • Pacific Rim National Park

    Where: British Columbia West Coast beach lovers, unite. This coastal shoreline on the western edge of Vancouver Island brings together both sandy and rocky beaches and a mountainous horizon for those who yearn to be closer to the Pacific.

  • P.E.I. National Park

    Where: Prince Edward Island Who wouldn't like biking alongside red cliffs and wind-sculpted dunes on a seashore path? In summer, the Island's gentle rolling hills, grown with tall blades of grass, catch the wind and breathe life into its pastoral landscape — bringing satisfaction to those seeking calm.

  • Terra Nova National Park

    Where: Newfoundland and Labrador Here lies Canada's most easterly national park. It boasts both dense forest and a gorgeous coastline carved with 12 extensive hiking trails to thrill nature lovers.

  • Wood Buffalo National Park

    Where: Alberta Located in the province's northeastern region, crossing into the Northwest Territories, is the country's largest national park. Spanning 44,807 sq. kilometres, the UNESCO Heritage Site is larger than all of Switzerland. The area protects the country's remaining bison herds and highlights the beauty of Canada's Northern Boreal Plains.

  • Yoho National Park

    Where: British Columbia Nestled in the western slopes of the Rocky Mountains, this area of land is named after a Cree expression for awe and wonder. And it lives up to the name. Visitors can witness its steep slopes and flat valleys carved from Ice Age glaciers. Make sure to draw deep breaths to take in the cool alpine air.

