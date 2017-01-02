ADVERTISEMENT

Keith Urban paid tribute to a few of the artists lost in 2016, playing snippets of their songs during his performance at Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight concert in Nashville, Tenn. on New Year's Eve.

"I want to take just a second to give my thanks to a few of the artists that we lost in 2016 and that have left an incredible mark on music, and on me," the country musician said.

"I grew up with a lot of these artists."

Nicole Kidman joins her husband Keith Urban on stage during Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight New Year's Eve Celebration. (Photo: Getty Images)

Urban began his medley with a soulful acoustic rendition of George Michael's "Careless Whisper."

The crowd sang along as he moved onto Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."

His tribute took an upbeat turn with "Take It Easy," paying tribute to the late Eagles founder Glenn Frey.

Urban's wife, actress Nicole Kidman then joined him onstage for "Heroes" by David Bowie.

He then nodded to his country roots with "Mama Tried" by Merle Haggard.

His bandmates joined him to cap off the medley with a rousing electric version of Prince's "Purple Rain."

Watch the medley above.