Huffpost Canada ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Dick Clark Productions Denies It Sabotaged Mariah Carey's NYE Performance

 |  By Nekesa Mumbi Moody, The Associated Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

NEW YORK — Dick Clark Productions is hitting back against Mariah Carey's claim it sabotaged her live performance on its "New Year's Rockin' Eve'' special.

Carey's disaster during the annual New Year's Eve special in Times Square made international headlines: The superstar vocally stumbled through her short set, failing to sing for most of it despite a pre-recorded track of her songs playing in the background.

Carey was visibly upset during the performance and afterward tweeted "(expletive) happens.'' Her representative Nicole Perna blamed technical difficulties, and in an interview with Billboard she said Dick Clark Productions hampered Carey's performance.

"She was not winging this moment and took it very seriously,'' Perna told Billboard. "A shame that production set her up to fail.''

mariah careyMariah Carey performs during New Year's Eve 2017 in Times Square on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Getty Images)

Perna said Carey's earpiece wasn't working and she flagged the issue to the production team but was told it would be OK when she got on stage.

"However, that was not the case, and they were again told that her earpiece was not working,'' Perna said. "Instead of endeavouring to fix the issue so that Mariah could perform, they went live.''

In a statement released on Sunday, the production company called such claims "absurd.''

"As the premier producer of live television events for nearly 50 years, we pride ourselves on our reputation and long-standing relationships with artists,'' it said. ``To suggest that dcp (Dick Clark Productions), as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year's Rockin' Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.''

It said that in "very rare instances'' there are technical errors that can occur with live television. It said an initial investigation, however, indicated it had no involvement in the challenges associated with Carey's performance.

"We want to be clear that we have the utmost respect for Ms. Carey as an artist and acknowledge her tremendous accomplishments in the industry,'' it said.

A person familiar with the production of the show who asked for anonymity to speak publicly about the incident said all of the other performers, including Gloria Estefan, rehearsed onsite for their performances and Carey was there but had a stand-in for her rehearsal, atypical for the show's performers. The person said all of the monitors were working and no technical problems were found.

Ironically, Carey was Dick Clark Productions' first live performer for the broadcast in 2005, when it went off without any such problems.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Mariah Carey's '90s Style
of
  • Red Hot In A Mini Dress

    And that hair!

  • Wearing A Bra As A Top Before It Was Too Cool

  • So Much Glitter

  • '90s Mini Dress Perfection

  • And Yet Another Great Crop Top

  • We Would Rock This Whole Ensemble Today

    Leather, high-waisted jeans, and red booties? Yes.

  • The Perfect LBD

    With just the right amount of sparkle.

  • OMG A BUTTERFLY TOP

    Enough said.

  • Black And White And Silk All Over

  • Pretty In Pink

  • The Perfect Outfit For A Casual Summer Night

  • See What We Mean?

    #normcore.

  • Preppy Casual Cool

    This cardigan looks like it came straight out of Cher Horowitz's closet.

  • A Fuzzy Turtleneck Crop Top Is Always A Good Idea

    And Mariah knows that.

  • Who Else Can Pull Of Something Like This?

    And with so much ease?

  • A Gorgeus Lady In Red

    Bonus points for the purse tassel.

  • Just The Coolest

    And she's pairing a pink and white tweed (maybe Chanel) suit with a plain white tee like a pro.

  • Plaid Perfection

    More "Clueless" fashions.

  • She Makes A Sparkly Bustier And Full Skirt Look Good

  • She's A Goddess In Green

  • Looking Classy In Stripes

  • All Of This

    That hair flip tho...

  • Even In Brown And Beige, Mariah Looks Beautiful

  • A Little Bit Of Leather

    Sorry Ariana Grande, Mariah did it first.

  • All The Glitter!

    It's her M.O.!

  • Gilded In Gold

  • Chic Separates

  • Lovely In A Little White Dress

  • All White Everything

    And those sunglasses!

  • Channeling Her Inner Sandy From

    And nailing it.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations