5 Beauty Resolutions To Make In 2017

Are you stuck in a beauty rut? Or have you let bad habits become part of your routine? Luckily there's no better time than the New Year for turning over a new leaf.

Here are five easy-to-keep beauty resolutions for 2017:

Go micellar


We all know that going to sleep with a face full of makeup is a big beauty no-no, as it can encourage clogged pores and breakouts, but makeup removal can sometimes feel like a huge chore. If you have a tendency to be lazy about your nighttime skincare cleansing regime, then make things easy for yourself. Micellar water will remove products and impurities with no need to even rinse your face — meaning precious extra minutes in bed and happy skin come morning.


Embrace the mask


Face masks used to mean a gloopy mess and stained towels, but those days are long gone thanks to sheet masks, which have completed the transformation from niche Korean beauty product to mainstream bathroom staple. If your approach to skincare is haphazard at best, then try keeping a few sheet masks at home, and pop one on whenever you need a quick and easy rescue remedy. The advantage with individually-packaged masks is that you can test out different varieties, brands and ingredients affordably.


Super SPF

woman applying spf

SPF is another golden beauty rule that can feel like a chore, but the potential skin damage caused by exposure to UVA rays should not be underestimated. Kill two birds with one stone by opting for a hardworking SPF that will provide protection whilst also covering additional skin issues, such as one that offers intense hydration, or one that helps combat the signs of ageing — there are plenty of innovative products on the market.


Look to the catwalk


If you're bored with your makeup routine, then try shaking things up every now and then with a catwalk-inspired look. Don't be intimidated by the bolder trends, rather use them as a reference point to test out one new element. What will it be — vivid eyeshadow? Bolder brows? Dare to experiment.


Get silky

silk pillow

A simple move that could see you reap long-lasting benefits is to invest in a silk pillowcase. Upgrading from cotton to silk is rumoured to help skin maintain its moisture, as well as reducing hair breakage, split ends and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Make every minute of beauty sleep count in 2017!

Eight Health And Beauty Hacks Which Will Nourish Your Body From The Inside Out
  • Himalayan Pink Salt

    This little beauty will not only look pretty in your salt dish, it’s a wonder ingredient that boasts countless health and beauty benefits. Hailing from the Himalayan mountain range, its purity has been rejoiced as a wonder alternative to the traditional white stuff, with respiratory healing properties, aiding a restful nights sleep and lowering blood pressure named as but a few of its many claimed wondrous properties. Swap this into your diet or throw a handful in the bath – this miracle worker will have you back to your best in no time.

  • Red Wine

    Now here’s one that we can definitely all get on board with. While alcohol is never going to claim to help you run a marathon, one glass of red wine a night can provide you with a bucketful of healing anti oxidants. Red wine contains something called Resveratrol, which lowers the risk of blood clots and helps prevent damage to blood vessels – all round winner. There’s also something to be said for a healthy dose of relaxation, so put your feet up, pour a glass and get an early night.

  • Biotin

    While Biotin might not be a word that immediately springs to recognition, its more commonly known sources will certainly do so. This wonder vitamin found in Brown Rice, Peas, Lentils and Oats is the one of the most commonly associated factors with strong and healthy hair. Incorporating these simple foodstuffs into your diet could do wonders for your locks, so stock up.

  • Collagen

    While collagen has become something of a muddled word of late (most commonly associated with something you’d have pumped into your lips for a fuller pout), it’s actually a key existing component in our skin responsible for its strength and resilience, which over time and through various life stresses starts to break down leaving the skin looking deflated and tired. If you’re keen to pack in as many benefits as possible, taking a liquid shot of PURE GOLD COLLAGEN every morning is a great way forward for reviving beautiful skin, hair and nails. Working from the inside out rather than applying a topical cream, clinical trials have shown that Pure Gold Collagen (from Minerva Research Labs) helps improve early signs of ageing, meaning one small shot a day will enhance and rejuvenate your skin, hair and nails. These power shots contain Hydrolysed Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid Borage oil, as well as a roll call of essential minerals and vitamins such as Biotin (essential for healthy hair).

  • Water

    It’s been drummed into all of us since our youth that eight glasses a day is needed to keep us healthy and in tip-top shape. Although old as time itself, this one couldn’t be truer. Upping your hydration will provide immediate wellbeing effects; improved digestion, clearer skin and a wonder cure if you suffer from headaches.

  • Aloe Vera Juice

    If your hectic lifestyle has left you with any irritating skin complaints, taking a small dose of Aloe Vera Juice every day could be the answer to calming and soothing your angry skin. Aloe Vera juice can aid in the healing of the likes of eczema, psoriasis and even reduce inflammations from spot breakouts.

  • Spinach

    Adding spinach to your diet will not only earn you brownie points in the “eat your greens” department, it also harbors many important health benefits, as well as being a natural diuretic. This means that if you’re holding onto any excess water weight and are feeling a little bloated, this leafy green could help flush it out of your system

  • Vitamin D Supplements

    Vitamin D, or “the sunshine vitamin” as it is sometimes known, is essential for our bodies in many life-changing ways. It’s thought to prevent the onset of Osteoporosis, to lower the risk of heart disease and cancers, and prevent against type 1 Diabetes. Our primary source of vitamin D is from the sun, so in our less than generous UK climate taking a supplement can be a great way to ensure you reap all the benefits of a healthy vitamin D intake.

