Baggage Handler Ends Up In Cargo Hold During United Express Flight

WASHINGTON — A baggage handler isn't saying how he ended up inside an aircraft's cargo hold during a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Washington Dulles International Airport.

United Airlines announced an investigation after a vendor's employee was found unharmed on arrival at Dulles on Sunday in the cargo area of United Express Flight 6060, operated by Mesa Airlines.

The flight lasted about an hour and 20 minutes, according to FlightStats.

Media outlets identify the worker as 45-year-old Reginald Gaskin and report that radio transmissions reveal it was initially treated as a security incident.

The Washington Post reports that Gaskin declined to discuss how he ended up inside the plane, saying only: "I thank God. He was with me.''

The newspaper reports that workers contacted the Federal Aviation Administration when they realized Gaskin might in the hold.

With a file from Emma Prestwich

