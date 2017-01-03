Huffpost Canada ca
Chip Wilson's Vancouver Home Now Valued At $75 Million

Itâ€™s really hard to keep up with the Jonesâ€™ when Chip Wilson is your neighbour.

The Lululemon founderâ€™s sprawling oceanfront Vancouver home is now valued at $75 million, according to the latest evaluation from B.C. Assessment. Thatâ€™s a $12 million jump from what the 30,000 sq.-ft. property was valued at this time last year.

His neighboursâ€™ properties range from $2-$20 million.

chip wilson house
An aerial view of former Lululemon CEO Chip Wilsonâ€™s West Point Grey home. (Photo: Google Earth)

Construction on Wilsonâ€™s custom seven-bedroom house began in 2008 and sits on prime land in Vancouverâ€™s Kitsilano neighbourhood. It overlooks Burrard Inlet and English Bay. The property, excluding its buildings, is pegged at $41 million.

This new valuation of the former Lululemon CEOâ€™s compound comes on the heels of city and provincial measures to curb Vancouverâ€™s skyrocketing spikes in real estate prices.

Last year, B.C. implemented a 15 per cent foreign-buyers tax as a means of cooling the Metro Vancouver market.

Vancouver city council also voted to approve an one per cent tax on empty homes â€” a first in Canada â€” as a means of increasing the number of units available to renters.

Conversations