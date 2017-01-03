Jason Kenney Congratulated Michael Ignatieff And Everyone's Confused
It looks like Michael Ignatieff was a pretty good tourist.
Former Conservative cabinet minister Jason Kenney praised the “brilliant” scholar on Twitter and congratulated him for receiving the Order of Canada.
During the 2011 federal election, Kenney’s party constantly attacked the former Liberal leader for spending 30 years outside the country and then returning to run for politics.
Congratulations to @M_Ignatieff and all others receiving the Order of Canada today. A much-deserved recognition of a brilliant Canadian.
— Jason Kenney 🎄 (@jkenney) December 30, 2016
The “Michael Ignatieff: Just Visiting” ads were effective — Ignatieff resigned after leading the Liberal Party to its worst showing in Canadian history.
Even during the 2015 election, after Justin Trudeau had taken over the party, the Conservatives couldn’t help themselves. They continued to use Ignatieff’s image and words in attack ads.
Their words apparently stuck. Most of the replies to Kenney’s tweet show shock that someone who was “just visiting” Canada could be awarded the country’s highest honour … and congratulated for it by a Conservative politician.
@jkenney @M_Ignatieff but wait I thought he was just visiting.
— Gordonrox24 (@gordonrox24) December 30, 2016
@jkenney @M_Ignatieff Huh?
— Mark Michie (@MichieQrtrHrses) December 30, 2016
@jkenney @M_Ignatieff Really? The man lived most of his life in the USA & thought he could swoop in & b appointed leader. Ridiculous
— Diane Dallas (@DianeDallas10) December 31, 2016
@jkenney are you joking?
— Keith Andres (@Keith_Andone) December 31, 2016
@jkenney @M_Ignatieff order of Canada fir a guy who is just visiting? Umm... Ok?!
— Xenophobic Me (@goouch78) December 31, 2016
“Are you joking?” one reply reads. “Really?” says another. “The man lived most of his life in the USA & thought he could swoop in & b appointed leader. Ridiculous. [sic]”
Kenney’s only other tweet to Ignatieff, sent in 2010, accuses him of threatening Canadians with jail time in order to extract personal information. Ignatieff supported the census.
@M_Ignatieff By threatening citizens with fines and jail time to extract personal information?
— Jason Kenney 🎄 (@jkenney) July 31, 2010
No longer a federal politician, Kenney is in Alberta attempting to unite the province's right wing. He hopes to lead the Progressive Conservative Party of Alberta in a merger with the Wildrose Party.Also On HuffPost:
-
Jason Kenney's credibility has been called into question by the Opposition because of a number of incidents since he took over as defence minister in February, 2015.
-
On March 8 – International Women’s Day – Kenney took to Twitter to thank the Canadian Forces for fighting ISIL’s “campaign to enslave women and girls.” He shared striking images of women in burkas chained together. However, The Ottawa Citizen reported that the women in one image were actually performing a ceremonial re-enactment in honour of the prophet Mohammad's grandson, Hussein, and his family. The National Post later reported that another photo was from an anti-ISIL protest in the United Kingdom and a third image, supposedly showing an ISIL militant and a child bride, has also be called into question. When Liberals asked Prime Minister Stephen Harper in question period if he would reprimand his minister for the misleading tweet, the prime minister responded that Kenney was “new to his portfolio.” Though the National Council of Canadian Muslims derided the tweet as “corrosive” and opposition parties called for Kenney to remove it from his account, the tweet still exists.
-
Kenney also claimed in March that a Russian fighter jet “buzzed” the HMCS Fredericton at a low altitude in the Black Sea and stood by a claim from his parliamentary secretary that the frigate was confronted by Russia warships. However, NATO officials told Postmedia that Russian aircraft actually flew over the NATO maritime task force to which the Fredericton was assigned at a high altitude and denied any confrontation with Russian warships took place. The confusion over the incident spurred a blistering rant from CBC host Rick Mercer. “Someone’s lying,” Mercer said. “The Minister of Defence, NATO. They both have completely different stories.”
-
According to The Ottawa Citizen, while Kenney was on a conference call with reporters discussing Canada’s expanded mission against ISIL, he said he did not take NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair seriously because “the NDP has opposed every single overseas military deployment in Canadian history.” Not true. The NDP supported Canada’s 2011 military mission in Libya, but did not vote for extension.
-
According to that same Citizen story, Kenney also claimed that defence spending under the previous Liberal governments fell to a record low of 0.7 per cent of GDP. Not true. From the story: “NATO, the World Bank and Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, a respected think-tank on global defence expenditures, say Canadian defence spending never fell below 1.1 per cent of GDP between 1990 and 2012. However, last year – under the Conservatives – it slipped to one per cent.” A spokesperson told the paper that Kenney meant to say defence spending dropped by 0.7 per cent under the Grits.
-
Kenney also told reporters in late March that Canada needed to join the bombing campaign against ISIL in Syria because only this country and the United States have the kind of precision-guided smart bombs needed for the airstrikes. Not true. As reported by The Ottawa Citizen, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, both part of the five nation, U.S.-led coalition bombing targets in Syria, have used such bombs against ISIL. Gen. Tom Lawson, the chief of the defence staff, originally backed up Kenney’s claim that only Canada and America had the weapons. However, Lawson changed his tune on April 1, saying Canada’s allies did indeed have the weapons. Kenney apologized for the gaffe in the House of Commons, placing the blame on a briefing error.
-
