ADVERTISEMENT

Oprah Winfrey is the queen of self-improvement.

Bettering your life is a big part of the lifestyle maven's brand, and she often offers advice on everything from eating healthier to reducing stress.

The 62-year-old has also been very public about her ongoing weight loss journey, revealing she lost 42 pounds so far with Weight Watchers.

But while many people pick Jan. 1 as the day they'll start a plan to lose weight, Winfrey tells Rachael Ray she doesn't make any New Year's resolutions anymore.

Find out why in the video above.