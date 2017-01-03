-
France's Marie-Amelie Le Fur smiles after winning the gold medal in the women's 400-meter T44 final of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Mauro Pimentel)
In this photo released by the IOC, Mexico's Vianney Trejo Delgadillo competes in heat 2 of the women's 200-meter IM - SM6 swimming event of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (Al Tielemans/OIS, IOC via AP)
In this photo released by the IOC, Uzkekistan's Akhror Bozorov celebrates winning the bronze medal in the men's 80 kg weightlifting event of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (Thomas Lovelock/OIS, IOC via AP)
In this photo released by the IOC, Germany's silver medalist Irmgard Bensusan, left, gold medalist Marie-Amelie Le Fur of France, center, and Unites States' bronze medalist Grace Norman, of the women's 400-meter - T44 athletics event pose during the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (Bob Martin/OIS, IOC vi aAP)
In this photo released by the IOC, Mexico's Gustavo Sanchez Martinez gives the thumbs up before the men's 150-meter IM - SM4 swimming final of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (Al Tielemans/OIS, IOC via AP)
France's Marie-Amelie Le Fur holds a French flag after winning the gold medal in the women's 400-meter T44 final atheltics event of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Mauro Pimentel)
In this photo released by the IOC, China's Xinliang Ai competes in the mixed team compound open archery semi-final match of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil , Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (Simon Bruty/OIS, IOC via AP)
In this photo released by the IOC, United States' Reilly Boyt reacts after competing in heat 1 of the women's 200-meter IM - SM6 swimming evednt of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (Al Tielemans/OIS, IOC via AP)
The German team of Markus Rehm, left, David Behre, second left, Felix Streng, second right, and Johannes Floors, winners of the gold medal in the Men's 4x100m - T42-47 athletics event pose with a German flag in the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil , Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Mauro Pimentel)
Athletes compete in the women's 400-meter T44 final athletics event of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Mauro Pimentel)
France's Marie-Amelie Le Fur prepares before winning the gold medal in the women's 400-meter T44 final athletics event of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Mauro Pimentel)
Brazil's Beserra dos Santos competes in the men's High Jump T44 final athletic event of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Mauro Pimentel)
United States' Tatyana McFadden celebrates after winning the women's 1500-meter round 1, heat 1, during the Paralympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Mauro Pimentel)
In this photo released by the IOC, Britain's Eleanor Simmonds swims to win the gold medal and a new world record in the women's 200-meter IM - SM6 swimming event of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (Al Tielemans/OIS, IOC via AP)
In this photo released by the IOC, Brazil's Marcio Silva Braga Leite competes in the men's discus throw - F11 final athletics competition of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (Bob Martin/OIS, IOC via AP)
In this photo released by the IOC, Japan's Toru Suzuki competes in the men's high jump - T44 final athletics competition of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (Bob Martin/OIS, IOC via AP)
Iran's Behzad Zadaliasghari, right, runs with the ball followed by Brazil's Felipe and Nonato during a men's group A preliminary soccer 5-a-side at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Brazil's Tiago, center, fights for the ball with Iran's Hossein Rajabpour, left, during a men's group A preliminary soccer 5-a-side match between Brazil and Iran at the Paralympic Games event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
In this photo released by the IOC, Raymond Martin of the United States leads out of the bend followed by Tomoki Sato of Japan, in the men's 400-meter - T52 final, at the Olympic Stadium, during the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. (Al Tielemans/OIS, IOC via AP)
This photo taken Sept. 11, 2016, shows British runner Richard Whitehead celebrating his gold medal victory in the men's 200m final at the 2016 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The double amputee competes on customized carbon fiber blades. (Antonella Crescimbeni/Penn State University via AP)
Majid Farzim, of Iran, celebrates after breaking the Paralympic and world records in the 80 kg class at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. The 2012 Paralympic gold medalist lifted 240 kgs to beat the existing record and win gold again. (Antonella Crescimbeni/Penn State University via AP)
In this photo released by the IOC, China's Yang Ge serves the ball as he goes to win the gold medal in a table tennis match of the men's singles - class 10 of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (Thomas Lovelock/OIS, IOC via AP)
In this photo released by the IOC, Gold Medallist Maciej Lepiato of Poland competes in the men's high jump - T44 athletics event of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.(Bob Martin/OIS, IOC via AP)
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Silver medalist Abdullah Heidari Til of Iran, gold medalist Mohammad Khalvandi of Iran and bronze medalist Ngoc Hung Cao of Vietnam pose on the podium at the medal ceremony for men's Javelin Throw - F57 during day 6 of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 13, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Lucas Uebel/Getty Images)
Rio , Brazil - 12 September 2016; Gold-medalist Susannah Rodgers of Great Britain and Tess Routliffe of Canada embrace after the Women's 50m Butterfly - S7 Final at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium during the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo By Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Rio , Brazil - 12 September 2016; Susannah Rodgers of Great Britain reacts after winning the Women's 50m Butterfly - S7 Final at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium during the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo By Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 12: Manuela Schaer of Switzerland competes in the Women's 1500m - T54 Heat on day 5 of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images for Tokyo 2020)
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 12: Qing Xu of China rests after competing at the Mens 200m Individual Medley - SM6 Final during day 5 of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on September 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 12: Bronze medalist Ariadna Edo Beltran celebrates on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Womens 400m Freestyle S13 Final during day 5 of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2016, photo released by the IOC, Britain's Kadeena Cox sets a new world record and wins a gold medal in the women's C4-5 500-meter time trial in the Rio Olympic Velodrome, during the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Cox is one of a growing number of Paralympic athletes that compete in multiple sports. (Bob Martin/OIS,IOC via AP, File)
China's Yang Yang, top left, who took the silver, congratulates Netherland's Kenny van Weeghel, who took the gold, after racing in the men's final 400-meter T54 athletics event at Olympic Stadium during the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (Bob Martin/OIS,IOC via AP)
South Africa's Ntando Mahlangu prepares to compete in the men's final 200-meter T42 athletics event at Olympic Stadium during the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016. Mahlangu took the silver. (Thomas Lovelock/OIS,IOC via AP)
United States' David Brown, left, with his guide Avery Jerome wins the gold in the men's 100-meter T11 final athletic event at Olympic Stadium during the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016. (Bob Martin/OIS,IOC via AP)
France's Ludovic Lemoine competes in the men's individual sabre, category A, wheelchair fencing event at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
United States' Zena Cole competes in the women's club throw F51 final event at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Zoia Ovsii from Ukraine competes in the women's club throw F51 final event at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Lauritta Onye from Nigeria celebrates after she reached a world record in the women's shot put F40 final event at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Lara Baars from the Netherlands competes in the women's shot put F40 final athletics event at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Britain's Richard Whitehead celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's 200-meter - T42 final event of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
United States' David Brown finishes first to win the gold medal in the men's 100-meter T11 athletics event at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
In this photo released by the IOC, Canada's Michelle Stilwell celebrates her gold medal in the women's 400-meter - T52 final at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday 10, 2016. (Al Tielemans/OIS, IOC via AP)
In this photo released by the IOC, Mexico's Daniela Eugenia Velasco Maldonado and her guide Gabriel Enrique Urbina Leonor embrace after the women's 1500-meter - T13 final event of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. (Al Tielemans/OIS, IOC via AP)
In this photo released by the IOC, Britain's Rachel Morris rows with her gold medal in the AS women's single scu. - ASW1x during the Paralympic Games, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016. (Thomas Lovelock/OIS, IOC via AP)
In this photo released by the IOC, Iraq's Kovan Abdulraheem competes in the Men's Javelin Throw - F41 Final of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept, 11 2016. (Al Tielemans/OIS, IOC via AP)
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 12: Gold medalist Michelle Konkoly of the United States celebrates on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Womens 100m Freestyle - S9 Final during day 5 of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 12: Sophie Pascoe of New Zealand competes at the Womens 100m Butterfly - S10 Final during day 5 of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on September 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 12: Marie-Amelie le Fur of France competes in the Women's 400m - T44 Final on day 5 of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Friedemann Vogel/Getty Images)
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 12: Majid Jarzin of Iran celebrates his victory and world record during the Powerlift Mens -80kg Group A at Rio Centro on September 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Raphael Dias/Getty Images for the International Paralympic Committee)
Bahrain's Fatema Nedham competes to win the gold in the women's final shot put F53 athletics event during the Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Mauro Pimentel)
Diede de Groot from the Netherlands returns the ball to Jordanne Whiley from Britain during the women's singles quarterfinals wheelchair tennis match event at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Rima Abdelli from Tunisia competes in the women's shot put F40 final athletics event at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
In this photo released by the IOC, Italyâs Martina Caironi competes in the women's long jump - T42 final in Olympic Stadium, during the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. (Al Tielemans/OIS,IOC via AP)
Backdropped by Sugarloaf Mountain, Peter Boronkay, from Hungary, competes in the men's triathlon PT4 athletics event at the Paralympic Games at Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.(AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Backdropped by the Sugarloaf Mountain, Jairo Ruiz Lopez, from Spain, competes in the men's triathlon PT4 athletics event at the Paralympic Games at Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.(AP Photo/Leo Correa)
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 12: Antonio Leme from Brazil and Ho Won Jeong from South Korea in the Boccia - Mixed Pairs - BC3 Gold Medal Match at Carioca Arena 2 on day 5 of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at on September 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Raphael Dias/Getty Images for the International Paralympic Committee)
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 12: Gold medalist Daniel Dias of Brazil poses on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Mens 50m Freestyle - S5 Final during day 5 of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Japan's Takayuki Hirose (L) competes next to Thailand's Worawut Saengampa during the final of boccia (mixed team, BC1-2) in the Paralympic Games at Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro on September 12, 2016. / AFP / YASUYOSHI CHIBA (Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images)