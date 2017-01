And you learn how to put your compassion into action... and be all cute and matchy-matchy while doing it. (Photo courtesy of Andy Miller)

They never mind sharing their friends (or cookies) with you. (Photo courtesy of Jerry Mahoney)

Also, PARADES!!! (Photo courtesy of Henry Amador-Batten)

And grow up just as loving and respectful towards women as any kid with a mom. (Photo courtesy of Brent Almond)

Complete with tickly beard kisses. (Photo courtesy of Jere & Andrew Lorenzen-Strait)

Regardless of how you became a family, you can rest assured you were wanted and planned for — sometimes long before you were even born. (Photo courtesy of Brian Copeland)

Even if it’s not, there’s never any question whose kid you are. (Photo courtesy of Scott Thomas)

It’s not extra clothing. It’s a wardrobe change. (Photo courtesy of Silvio & Jeff Weisner)

Families with gay dads are as grateful for their freedom as any other Americans. And I mentioned how much we love parades, right? (Copyright Kate Adamick /Photo courtesy of the DeOliveira Scappaticci family)

Someday soon, families with gay dads will be equally American in every sense. Until then, the march continues. Please hold hands. (Copyright Kate Adamick /Photo courtesy of the DeOliveira Scappaticci family)

They never grow tired of showing how much they love you. Or throwing a party. (Photo courtesy of 2Dads+4)

What?!? It’s a SMOOTHIE. (Photo courtesy of Jon Kinyon & Rick VanDerSnick)

And you may all have different personalities, but there’s no doubt you’re family. (Photo courtesy of Monroe Moore)

Double the daddies, double the doting. (Photo courtesy of Jere & Andrew Lorenzen-Strait)

And never a lack of reasons to accessorize. (Photo courtesy of Earl Fenwick Jr)

And which is your best side. (Photo courtesy of Rich Madaleno)

And no one ever complains about the smell. (Photo courtesy of Jose & JT Mendez-Trevino)

Multi-purpose shoulders: to cry on, to lean on, to rise above it all. (Photo courtesy of Seth Taylor)

Plus you get a strong foundation of love, acceptance and self-confidence. (Photo courtesy of Tom McMillen-Oakley)

They’re always down for dressing up. (Photo courtesy of Brent Almond & Nick Pirulli)

Including powerful, wonderful women. (Get it? Because she’s Wonder Woman!) (Photo courtesy of Brent Almond)

Experience the joy of seeing the two people that love you most promise to be your family forever. (Photo courtesy of Brad Letson & Brad Benton)

Sorry, I tried to get through the list without using the word “fabulous.” But seriously, how could I resist here? (Photo courtesy of Brad & Nick Schlaikowski)

And when you don’t, see number 5. (Photo courtesy of Silvio & Jeff Weisner)