Titanic Sinking Theory Claims A Massive Fire Led To The Ocean Liner's Demise

The tragic story of the Titanic still fascinates many people more than a century after its doomed maiden voyage.

But one Irish journalist thinks the official story about how the ocean liner went down in 1912 is missing a crucial element.

Senan Molony claims in a new documentary called "Titanic: The New Evidence" that a fire burning for weeks in the boiler rooms actually sunk the ship, not the iceberg it collided with.

Photos taken shortly before the vessel’s departure show a mark on its starboard side close to where the fire started, according to CNN.

Engineers determined the 30-foot-long black mark was most likely due to a fire in one of the ship’s coal bunkers, according to The New York Times.

titanic
The iceberg that hit the Titanic on April 14, 1912 may not have been the only factor that led to the ship sinking to the bottom of the sea, according to journalist and author Senan Molony. (Photo: Wibbitz Studio/Screenshot)

The mark is also close to where the iceberg damaged the vessel.

Fire weakened steel on ship's hull

Molony told CNN he thinks the fierce fire warped the steel of the ship's bulkhead and made it more brittle, compromising the ship and speeding up the sinking.

"Titanic couldn't stay afloat long enough for an effective rescue," he said.

He even claims the officers on board knew about the fire, and were told by the president of the shipbuilding company to hide it from passengers.

“The official Titanic inquiry branded [the sinking] as an act of God. This isn’t a simple story of colliding with an iceberg and sinking," he said in the documentary, as reported by the Independent.

"The fire was known about, but it was played down. She should never have been put to sea.”

The possible existence of the fire has also sparked another theory — that the Titanic was travelling full steam through an area known for icebergs because the crew wanted to keep the fire under control and get to port as soon as possible to put it out.

"She should never have been put to sea.”

But not everyone believes it played quite so big a role in the disaster.

David Hill, a former honourary secretary of the British Titanic Society who has studied the ship's sinking since the 1950s, told The New York Times he thinks that while the fire may have led to the vessel sinking faster, the iceberg is still the main reason it went down.

He said the iceberg opened up too many of the ship's compartments and “the weight of the water dragged the bow down so low that the ship eventually sank.”

Titanic Photos
of

  • In this April 10, 1912 file photo, the liner Titanic leaves Southampton, England on her maiden voyage to New York City.

  • Five days into her journey, the Titanic struck an iceberg and sank, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,500 people.

  • The Titanic leaves on her maiden voyage in this 1912 file photo.

  • In this April 1912 file photo, crowds gather around the bulletin board of the New York American newspaper in New York, where the names of people rescued from the sinking Titanic are displayed.

  • As a 2-month-old baby, Millvina Dean was wrapped in a sack and lowered into a lifeboat from the deck of the sinking RMS Titanic. Dean died in 2009.

  • This is an undated photo showing the bow of the Titanic at rest on the bottom of the North Atlantic, about 400 miles southeast of Newfoundland.

  • This April 2, 2010 image provided by RMS Titanic, Inc., shows the bow of the RMS Titanic on the ocean floor during an expeditions to the site of the tragedy.

  • "Rust sickles," icicle-like structures of rust show the effect the years, underwater, have had as they obscure two portholes of the R.M.S. Titanic.

  • This is a view looking down on the deck of the R.M.S. Titanic between the number 2 and number 3 stack where the deck suddenly hinges downward at right towards the tear, at which point the stern separated from the rest of the ship.

  • Large icicle-like structures hang from the side of the Titanic.

  • Pipes and the captain's bathtub are shown in this July 2003 photo, of what remains of the captain's cabin on the Titanic more than two miles underwater in the north Atlantic.

  • Plaques left behind by visiting expeditions, seen in this July 2003 photo, are positioned near the telemotor on the deck of the Titanic more than two miles underwater in the north Atlantic.

  • The giant propeller of the sunken Titanic lies on the floor of the North Atlantic in this undated photo. The propeller and other portions of the famed ship were viewed by the first tourists to visit the wreck site in September 1998.

  • This September 12, 2008 image provided by RMS Titanic, Inc., shows one of the propellers of the RMS Titanic on the ocean floor during an expedition to the site of the tragedy.

  • This September 1, 2009 image provided by RMS Titanic, Inc., shows a ships telegraph from the Titanic on the ocean floor during an expeditions to the site of the tragedy.

  • These lifeboat cranes were used to hoist the ship's wooden lifeboats over the side and into the water during Titanic's sinking. Many of the boats launched soon after the sinking were not close to full, as passengers refused to believe the seriousness of the situation.

  • Debris litters the hull of the Titanic's stern, peeled outward by the force of the great ship's destruction.

  • Dr. Robert Ballard, best known for his discovery of the Titanic, is speaks at the Mystic Aquarium & Institute for Exploration in Mystic, Conn. in 2004.

  • A bollard is illuminated by Alvin on the submerged hull of the sunken Titanic in 1986. Alvin is a manned submersible vehicle used during the exploration of the wreckage.

  • These portholes on a portion of the ship's hull looked into first class cabins on Titanic's C deck are a part of the "Titanic:The Artifact Exhibition" at the Metreon in San Francisco.

  • A gold plated Waltham American pocket watch, the property of Carl Asplund, is seen in front of a modern water colour painting of the Titanic by CJ Ashford at Henry Aldridge and Son auctioneers in Devizes, Wiltshire, England Thursday, April 3, 2008.

  • A girl plays next to a monument for the Irish immigrants to the United States, as she and her family waits in Cobh, Ireland, to greet disembarking passengers of the MS Balmoral Titanic memorial cruise ship at its first stop, Monday, April 9, 2012.

  • A cruise carrying relatives of some of the more than 1,500 people who died aboard the Titanic nearly 100 years ago set sail from England on April 8, 2012 to retrace the ship's voyage, including a visit to the location where it sank.

  • Wearing period costumes, Bpassenger Jacki Free holds her daughter, name not given, as the MS Balmoral Titanic memorial cruise ship sails from Southampton, England.

  • Carl Grant, 11, raises his hat to the media as people gather at Belfast Lough, Northern Ireland to a attend a religious service at the exact spot were the Titanic was launched 100 years ago.

Conversations