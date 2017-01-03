Huffpost Canada Business ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Donald Trump's Stance On Marijuana Could Cause 'Discomfort' For Canada, Professor Says

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's position on marijuana could cause some "discomfort" if Canada goes ahead with its plan to legalize, according to one expert.

Trump has said he is going to keep marijuana illegal on a federal level, and plans to nominate Republican Senator Jeff Sessions as attorney general. Sessions is a vocal advocate against legalization, who once said that "good people don't smoke marijuana," according to The Washington Post.

W.A. Bogart, a law professor at the University of Windsor, told Bloomberg that this could spell some trouble for Canada's relationship with the U.S.

"If Mr. Trump and Mr. Sessions decide this is part of the new Trump-land, that could cause a lot of discomfort ... for Canada and its compliance with international covenants, most of which are focused on prohibition. That could be a real wild card," Bogart said in an interview with Bloomberg TV Canada's Amanda Lang.

"This is going to require some diplomatic skills ..."

Canada will have to amend its position on international treaties that condemn cannabis possession and production — treaties that the U.S. strongly supports.

"This is going to require some diplomatic skills, depending on what Trump does," Errol Mendes, a constitutional and international law professor at the University of Ottawa, told The Canadian Press.

donald trump
Donald Trump has said he intends to keep marijuana illegal on a federal level.

However, some say that Trump's opposition to pot could actually help Canada's industry.

U.S. companies who want to do research on marijuana's medical applications face plenty of hurdles thanks to the drug's status. That could leave a big opening for Canada.

“It creates a window of opportunity for us to do research without competition from America,” Bruce Linton, CEO of medical marijuana company Canopy Growth, told Global News.

Watch Bogart's interview with Bloomberg above.

Follow The Huffington Post Canada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
WEED: The New Science of Marijuana
of

  • Marijuana’s advocates believe the long-maligned plant can enhance life—and help deliver people from sickness and pain. A Seattle cannabis worker cradles the resin-dusted bud of a strain called Blueberry Cheesecake.

  • Lily Rowland receives a dose of an oil derived mainly from cannabidiol (CBD), a nonpsychoactive substance in marijuana. She used to suffer hundreds of seizures with violent convulsions every day. Her family moved to Colorado, which voted to legalize marijuana in 2012, so that she could begin a daily regimen.

  • Phillip Hague, the chief horticulturist at a Denver cannabis company called Mindful, sniffs the roots of a plant to check on their health. He’s grown cannabis most of his life and has traveled the world researching its many varieties. He’s interested in developing new strains with higher concentrations of marijuana’s lesser known compounds that appear to have medical uses. “Cannabis speaks to me,” he says.

  • At Denver’s LivWell, which has an enormous indoor growing operation, workers remove marijuana leaves before the buds are trimmed, keeping the plants destined for medical use separate from those for recreational use. After Colorado legalized marijuana, thousands of young people from all over the world flocked to the state to participate in the multimillion-dollar business phenomenon that’s been called the Green Rush.

  • Kim Clark’s younger son, Caden, 11, suffers from severe epilepsy. Despite having brain surgery twice, he’d never had a seizure-free day until he started taking CBD oil.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations