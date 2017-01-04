Huffpost Canada Alberta ca
Brad Wall Sorry For Sharing Tweet Calling Trudeau A 'Sh*thead'

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall has apologized after sharing a tweet that used an expletive to insult Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On Tuesday, Wall posted a lengthy criticism of Trudeau's carbon tax on social media.

"Let's focus on technology to solve the global climate problem and stop this ill-conceived carbon tax scheme," he wrote.

He then retweeted Twitter user Branik Fedikov, who wrote "@Andrew_Dalgarno @PremierBradWall @JustinTrudeau if all the money goes back why take it in the first place #shithead".

Wall deleted the retweet, and apologized. He said he never saw the hashtag.

Wall has been a strong voice against Trudeau's proposed carbon pricing plan. The Liberals have given provinces until 2018 to adopt a system with a minimum tax on carbon dioxide pollution of $10 a tonne or a cap-and-trade policy in line with the government's emissions targets.

The Saskatchewan premier has argued carbon pricing will unnecessarily harm the province's economy.

Conversations