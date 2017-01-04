ADVERTISEMENT

The City of Calgary has seized two dogs after they attacked a four-year-old boy on Tuesday.

The boy was visiting family with his parents, and went to play with the German shepherds in a fenced area of the backyard, said a news release. That's when the animals attacked him.

The boy's father came outside, saw what was happening, and brought the child inside, said officials.

The pet owner called 911 immediately and moved the dogs to a room inside the house.

The four-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Tickets have been issued to the dogs' owner for a "vicious pet attack causing severe physical injury," for which the maximum fine is $10,000.