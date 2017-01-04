ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Ryan still doesn't get what dabbing is.

The Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives posed for photos with hundreds of Congress members and their families Tuesday at the official swearing in, and most went according to plan.

But when Rep. Dr. Roger Marshall and his family stepped up to the podium, Marshall's teenage son decided to take advantage of the spotlight.

I did not think this would happen. “There will be no dabbing in Paul Ryan's Congress”https://t.co/GqYUxYBbAh — Cal Marshall (@11_CalMarshall) January 3, 2017

Dabbing is a movement that involves bending your arm and holding it up to your face, as if you're going to sneeze into it. It was popularized by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who does it to celebrate a touchdown.

Ryan paused the photo op to see why the teen was posing like that.

"Are you going to sneeze? Is that it?" he asked.

Although someone presumably told him what the boy was doing, Ryan said later that he still didn't really know what it was.

Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though. pic.twitter.com/E2hFgyPYZT — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 3, 2017

As for Cal Marshall's father— the actual congressman being sworn in— he confirmed the outcome of his son's prank on Twitter.

