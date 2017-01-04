Huffpost Canada ca
Want To Get Fit? Start With These 3 Crucial Steps From 'Body Break'

Breaking bad habits can sometimes take up to 12 steps. But maintaining a healthy one requires just three if you ask Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod.

The stars of "Body Break" say starting a successful fitness habit is easy but keeping it going is where some people go astray. So if you lose your way, Johnson and McLeod say you can get back into the swing of things by remembering these three steps: routine, trigger and reward.

For more on what each step entails, check out the video above.

What does your exercise habit look like? Let us know in the comments below.

"2 Minutes To Transform" is your guide to small but meaningful changes for a better you. Experts share their tips to transform your life at home, in the office or while you're on the go -- all in under two minutes.

