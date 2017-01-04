Huffpost Canada ca
Get Fit At Home With Hal Johnson And Joanne McLeod From 'Body Break'

If you'd rather work out at home instead of hitting the gym, that doesn't mean you're lazy: you might just be ahead of the curve.

After all, your home has nearly everything you need for a basic workout according to Canadian fitness duo Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod.

The "Body Break" stars say while gyms can be motivating, home workouts provide fewer hiccups. So to save time, money and make things convenient, Johnson and McLeod say focus your workouts on strength and cardio, not fancy pieces of equipment found at gyms.

For how you can get creative with your fitness routines at home, check out the video above. How do you stay fit at home? Let us know in the comments below.

"2 Minutes To Transform" is your guide to small but meaningful changes for a better you. Experts share their tips to transform your life at home, in the office or while you're on the go -- all in under two minutes.

Exercises that Show Results After One Workout
  • Jumps

    If there is one exercise that will bring the fastest results with the minimal amount of time, it is Plyometrics, also known as jump training, Brown says. “As long as you get low enough and you propel yourself up, you’re going to start seeing a lot more development in your glutes and thighs. The muscles exert maximum force in short intervals of time. Jumping jacks of other jumps in combination with lunges (if you do them correctly) and hamstring exercises for a more advanced workout. Another “killer combination” is 25 jump squats, 25 burpees, 25 jump lunges. Photo Credit: Shutterstock Click Here to See Exercises that Show Results After One Workout

  • One-leg exercises

    “One leg is stronger than two halves of legs,” Brown says. This is called “bilateral deficit.” It’s completely counter-intuitive, she adds, but it works very effectively. Single-leg (Romanian) deadlifts while holding 8-12lbs dumbbells, or a Bulgarian split squat, will show a lot of definition really quickly, especially in your thighs, Brown says. Photo Credit: Shutterstock

  • Kettlebell swings

    People may not see results immediately, but they will definitely feel a change, Brown says. Done with proper technique, kettlebell swings and Goblet squats, while holding a kettlebell will challenge you. Your hamstrings, glutes and inner thighs are guaranteed to be sore for a few days. The swings, which are a high-intensity move, work your entire backside, making it look more toned. Photo Credit: Shutterstock Click Here to See Exercises that Show Results After One Workout

  • Crunches on Bosu Ball

    For flat abs, try crunches or other ab exercises that you normally do while sitting on a Bosu Ball. “You will feel the difference right away,” Brown says. There is going to be definition on your abdominal muscles within a week, especially if you are a thin person. Your muscles are working harder than normal because you have to balance yourself on an unstable surface to sculpt your core and tone your muscles. Photo Credit: Shutterstock

  • TRX chest press

    TRX programs are a good example of effective functional training, Brown says. It focuses on strength exercises that increase endurance and flexibility so your body has a wide range of motion. There are some very difficult exercises, but the least you can do is a chest press. TRX chest presses are like pushups on cables. Click Here to See Exercises that Show Results After One Workout Photo Credit: Shutterstock

