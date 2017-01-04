ADVERTISEMENT

If you'd rather work out at home instead of hitting the gym, that doesn't mean you're lazy: you might just be ahead of the curve.

After all, your home has nearly everything you need for a basic workout according to Canadian fitness duo Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod.

The "Body Break" stars say while gyms can be motivating, home workouts provide fewer hiccups. So to save time, money and make things convenient, Johnson and McLeod say focus your workouts on strength and cardio, not fancy pieces of equipment found at gyms.

For how you can get creative with your fitness routines at home, check out the video above. How do you stay fit at home? Let us know in the comments below.

"2 Minutes To Transform" is your guide to small but meaningful changes for a better you. Experts share their tips to transform your life at home, in the office or while you're on the go -- all in under two minutes.