Iceland's First Baby Of 2017 Born To First Baby Of 1980

ADVERTISEMENT

Katrín Guðjónsdóttir has made headlines more than once. Back in 1980, she was the first baby born in Iceland that year, and now 37 years later, she’s given birth to the country’s first baby of 2017!

Guðjónsdóttir welcomed a baby boy on January 1 – just three minutes after midnight – at Selfoss Hospital in Southwest Iceland. This is the mom’s third child, Visir reports.

“We joked about it yesterday that he may be the first baby of the year, but never believed this could happen,” the 37-year-old told BBC News. “It would be too surreal.”

And yet, the improbable happened. The mother and son now share the same birthday.

While the odds of sharing the same birthday as your child are rare, it does happen. Just ask B.C. father Martin Brown who has the same birthday, October 13th, as all three of his kids!