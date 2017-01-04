ADVERTISEMENT

Lena Dunham is letting the world know she is proud of her body, cellulite included.

For Glamour's all-female February 2017 issue, titled "Powered by Women," Dunham is joined by her fellow "Girls" cast members, Allison Williams, Zosia Mamet, and Jemima Kirke, on the Emma Summerton-shot cover, which sees all four actresses wearing threads and platforms from Marc Jacobs' spring 2017 collection.

Unlike the other girls? Dunham wears pink satin pants that show off her legs, cellulite and all. And she took to Instagram to thank Glamour magazine for not retouching her image one bit.

"Throughout my teens I was told, in no uncertain terms, that I was fucking funny looking. Potbelly, rabbit teeth, knock knees- I could never seem to get it right and it haunted my every move," the 30-year-old writer penned. "I posed as the sassy confident one, secretly horrified and hurt by careless comments and hostility."

"Let's get something straight: I didn't hate what I looked like- I hated the culture that was telling me to hate it."

She continued on in the lengthy Instagram post, "When my career started, some people celebrated my look but always through the lens of 'isn't she brave? Isn't it such a bold move to show THAT body on TV?' Then there were the legions of trolls who made high school teasing look like a damned joke with the violent threats they heaped on, the sickening insults that made me ache for teen girls like me who might be reading my comments. Well, today this body is on the cover of a magazine that millions of women will read, without photoshop, my thigh on full imperfect display."

Although Dunham has a history of being controversial, with many of her comments being both harmful and offensive, she is a body positive activist, which we applaud her for.

"Whether you agree with my politics, like my show or connect to what I do, it doesn't matter- my body isn't fair game. No one's is, no matter their size, colour, gender identity, and there's a place for us all in popular culture to be recognized as beautiful. Haters are gonna have to get more intellectual and creative with their disses in 2017 because none of us are going to be scared into muumuus by faceless basement dwellers, or cruel blogs, or even our partners and friends."

"Thank you to the women in Hollywood (and on Instagram!) leading the way, inspiring and normalizing the female form in EVERY form, and thank you to @glamourmag for letting my cellulite do the damn thing on news stands everywhere today."

Every photo commissioned for the issue was created entirely and exclusively by women, including photographers, stylists and hair and makeup artists.

"Gender equality is on all our minds, and gender equality doesn't just happen at the CEO or president-of-America level," Glamour editor in chief Cindi Leive wrote in her editor's letter. "It starts at home, and as I looked at those numbers, it was pretty clear: Our home could use a shake up."

Glamour's February issue hits newsstands on Jan. 10.

