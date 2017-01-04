Age: 60 When John Travolta was 56 years old, he welcomed a son named Benjamin with his wife Kelly Preston. The couple also has a daughter named Ella who is now 14 years old. Unfortunately, their oldest son Jett passed away in 2009 while on a family vacation in the Bahamas.

Age: 69 George Lucas welcomed his first biological daughter in August 2013 with his wife Mellody Hobson, who is 44. Their daughter, Everest, was born via surrogate. The Star Wars filmmaker is also a father to three adopted children: Amanda, 32, Katie, 25, and Jett, 20.

Age: 53 Hugh Grant has never married but he has three children – all born in his fifties! His first child Tabitha Xaio Xi was born in September 2011 and his second Felix Chang was born in September 2012. The actor had both kids with his girlfriend Tinglan Hong. Recently, it was discovered that Grant also has a third love child who was also born in September 2012. The child was birthed by Swedish TV producer Anna Elisabet Eberstein and sources told UK newspaper The Sun that both women were pregnant at the same time.

Age: 70 The Rolling Stones front man has a very interesting family. His oldest child Karis is 46 years old, while his youngest child Deveraux was born in 2016. Jagger has a total of seven kids and four grandchild so far! Currently, his daughter Jade is pregnant with another one of his grandchildren and Jade’s 21-year-old daughter Assisi is also pregnant with Jagger’s first great-grandchild!

Age: 59 Dennis Quaid has three kids and there’s a huge gap in age different between them! Quaid had his first child when he was 38 years old with his second wife Meg Ryan. He then took a break from baby making until 2007 when he welcomed his twins Thomas and Zoe with his current wife Kimberly. The actor was 53 years old at their time of birth.

Age: 68 Comedian Steve Martin became a first time father at the age of 67. His daughter Conquistador was born in December 2012 to the actor and his second wife Anne Stringfield. Previously, Martin was married to Victoria Tennant whom he divorced in 1994.

Age: 70 In 2011, The Godfather star welcomed a new addition to his family with his wife Grace Hightower. De Niro was 68 and Hightower was 56 at the time. Helen Grace was born via surrogate and is the youngest child in the family. De Niro is also a father to five other kids who he had across three different mothers.

Age: 66 Elton John and his husband David Furnish had their first son Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John via surrogate in December 2010. John was 63 years old at the time. Two years later the couple welcomed their second son Elijah Joseph in January 2013. He was also born via the same surrogate mother.

Age: 55 Alec Baldwin has a gorgeous 17-year-old daughter named Ireland who he had with ex-wife Kim Basinger. The 30 Rock star also welcomed another daughter into his family last year, at the age of 55. Baldwin had baby Carmen with his current wife Hilaria Thomas.

Age: 83 Altogether Clint Eastwood has 7 kids from various relationships: Scott, Francesca, Kyle, Alison, Morgan, Kathryn, and Kimber. Eastwood had his youngest daughter Morgan with Dina Ruiz. Morgan was born in 1996 when Eastwood was 66.

Amazingly, Charlie Chaplin had 11 kids! His youngest child, Christopher James, was born in 1962 when Chaplin was 73 years old. Unfortunately, the legendary actor passed away at the age of 88 when his youngest son was just 15.

Age: 59 Academy Award-winner Kevin Costner has seven children! Lily, Annie, Joe, Grace, Liam, Hayes, and Cayden were all born from various relationships. Costner’s youngest child, Grace, was born in 2010 when he was 55 years old.

Age: 58 It’s well-known that Bruce Willis has three grown kids with ex-wife Demi Moore. But what you might not have known is that the Die Hard actor welcomed a baby with his current wife Emma Heming in 2012. The actor was 57 at the time. Even more recently, Willis announced that he was expecting another baby with his wife, which will make a total of five kids for the actor.

Age: 69 Michael Douglas married the lovely Catherine Zeta-Jones when he was 56 and she was 31. That same year, their first son Dylan was born. Two years later, when Douglas was 58, they welcomed their second child together – a daughter named Carys. The Academy Award-winning actor also has an older son Cameron, who he had from a previous marriage.

Age: 66 Actor turned politician Arnold Schwarzenegger has a total of five kids! Schwarzenegger had his first four kids with his now ex-wife Maria Shriver. While Shriver was pregnant with Schwarzenegger’s youngest son Christopher, their housekeeper Mildred Baena was also pregnant at the same time. Turns out Schwarzenegger had an affair with Baena but didn’t know he fathered another child until years later. Nonetheless, both kids were born in 1997 when Schwarzenegger was 50.

Age: 80 Larry King has been married a total of 8 times! Within those marriages, he’s had five kids: Chance, Cannon, Larry, Chaia, and Andy. Cannon is King’s youngest child and was born in 2000. King was 67 years old.

Age: 87 Hugh Hefner is a father of four: Christie, David, Marston, and Cooper. Hefner was 65 when he had his youngest son Cooper in 1991. Now 22 years old, Cooper is set to succeed his father as the public face of Playboy. Although Hefner is currently married to American model Crystal Harris, he was previously married to Millie Williams and Kimberley Conrad.

Age: 67 Successful businessman Donald Trump welcomed his fifth child, Barron, when he was 62 years old with his current wife Melania. Trump also had one child with his ex-wife Marla Maples and three with his other ex-wife Ivana Trump. Now that most of his kids are grown, Trump also has five grandchildren.

Age: 58 It’s crazy to think that Mel Gibson has 8 kids, but he does! His youngest, Lucia, was born when he was 53. Gibson’s other kids include Hannah, Christian, Milo, Louis, Thomas, Edward, and William.

Age: 71 The former Beatles singer was 61 when his youngest daughter Beatrice was born. Beatrice’s mother is McCartney’s ex-wife Heather Mills. The famed singer was also previously married to Linda McCartney and is currently married to Nancy Shevell. Altogether, McCartney has five kids: Beatrice, Stella, James, Heather, and Mary.

Age: 59 Kelsey Grammer has a big family and it’s still growing! The Fraiser star announced in 2011 that he was expecting twins with his wife Kayte Walsh. He was 56 at the time. While the couple welcomed a baby girl named Faith, they sadly lost their baby boy. Despite this tragedy, the couple have recently announced that they are expecting another baby! This will be Grammer’s sixth child since he is already a father to Spencer, 30, Greer, 22, Mason, 12, Jude, 9, and Faith, 1.