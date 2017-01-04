ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes you really do have to learn how to walk before you run.

As simplistic as it sounds, it's advice Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod swear by. The stars of "Body Break" say while fitness walking doesn't seem like much of an exercise, the activity provides an excellent gateway to outdoor running.

But whether you decide to stick with fitness walking or eventually progress to running, McLeod says it's best to start slow — particularly if you've been inactive for a while.

Want to take it to the next level? Check out the video above for your next steps.

