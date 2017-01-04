Huffpost Canada ca
Washington Capitals Tried To Pass This Off As Poutine, And Canadians Spoke Out

Poutine is a meal many people eat while they’re so drunk they can’t see what’s in front of them — and Canadians are sure precious about it.

The Washington Capitals NHL team got roasted on Twitter Tuesday after someone posted a photo of an American take on the dish.

The poutine was being served at a “Caps Canadian Night" game where the team faced the Toronto Maple Leafs.

But many were quick to point out that the pile of wet, brownish fries with cheese shavings and green onions on top had no resemblance to the most venerable of Canuck dishes.

“The fuck is that? Because it’s certainly not poutine,” wrote Masha.

Another shared an image of a bag of "Cheddar Fries," which are basically chips.

“Hey, does this count as poutine too?” wrote Brendan, who actually appears to be from the U.S.

The mockery continued.

To deter anyone from thinking the Capitals' poutine is the real deal, another Twitter user shared a photo of what the heart-stopping dish should look like.

This is not the first time Americans have tried to imitate the iconic artery-clogging dish and failed.

The author's sister was at a casino in Seattle, Wash. in 2013 when she asked for a poutine.

Not only did the server not understand what she was asking for, she was offended, thinking a crude word for vagina that sounds a lot like poutine had been uttered.

When Sarah Prestwich explained what she wanted — fries, gravy and cheese curds, the server brought back this.

poutine

Maybe the chef didn't have cheese curds on hand, but STILL.

Get it right, guys.

Conversations