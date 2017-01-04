Huffpost Canada Living ca
Yoga Breathing Benefits Include Reducing Depression

If you're skeptical about the benefits of yoga breathing you might want to give it another shot. A recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry suggests deep yogi-style breathing is beneficial to both your physical and mental health.

The study, which was conducted by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, found Sudarshan Kriya yoga (SKY) breathing techniques helped alleviate severe depression in participants who failed to respond to antidepressant treatments.

“With such a large portion of patients who do not fully respond to antidepressants, it’s important we find new avenues that work best for each person to beat their depression,” Dr. Anup Sharma, the study's lead author, said in a press release.

SKY is the culmination of both slow and rapid breathing patterns and it can be done in private or in a group setting making it a low-cost treatment for those looking to bring their bodies to a deep, rested state.

Previous studies have found SKY breathing to reduce depression associated with alcoholism recovery. It has also been tested against bilateral electroconvulsive therapy and the tricyclic antidepressant imipramine in patients hospitalized by depression. Though the results were not as high as the other treatments, after four weeks, 67 per cent of patients who practiced SKY breathing for 30 minutes six days a week achieved remission.

While most people are used to shallow breathing, it can actually increase tension and anxiety since the lungs are getting restricted air flow.

According to researchers at Harvard, deep abdominal breathing is the most beneficial for the body as it requires a full exchange of oxygen for carbon dioxide. Deep breathing can also slow the heart beat and stabilize blood pressure.

  • <big><strong>Fall Asleep Faster: 4-7-8 Breathing</strong></big>

    To prepare for a restful night, Andrew Weil, MD, director of the Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona, recommends this breathing technique, which acts like a natural tranquilizer. "Unlike sleep medications, which often lose effectiveness over time, 4-7-8 breathing is subtle at first but gains power with practice," Weil says. Try it: Place the tip of your tongue just behind your upper teeth and keep it there throughout the exercise. Exhale completely through your mouth, making a gentle whoosh sound. Close your mouth and inhale quietly through your nose for a count of four. Now hold your breath for seven counts and follow with an eight-count whoosh exhale through the mouth. Complete three more cycles, repeating every five minutes until you drift off.

  • <big><strong>Ease Allergies and Asthma: Shining Skull Breathing</strong></big>

    One small study found that yoga breathing exercises significantly improved lung function in patients with asthma when combined with medication. According to Larry Payne, PhD, founding director of the Yoga Therapy Rx certification program at Los Angeles' Loyola Marymount University, this ancient rapid-fire breathing method is especially cleansing to the sinuses. Try it: Begin with a deep inhale through the nose, and on the exhale, breathe out short, powerful bursts, about one per second for ten seconds. That's one set; start with three sets and build as you go. Payne warns that this can increase your heart rate, so if you have high blood pressure or another heart condition, consult your doctor first.

  • <big><strong>Relieve Discomfort: Pain Imagery Breathing</strong></big>

    "When we experience pain, we often hold our breath, which can contribute to inflammation through the release of the stress hormone cortisol," says Pernotto Ehrman. Try it: Close your eyes and imagine your body growing relaxed. As you breathe through your belly, visualize oxygen filling any areas of tension with comfort and calm. Then picture the pain leaving with each exhalation. "The longer you exhale, the more you stimulate the vagus nerve in the brain, telling it you're in a safe environment," says Chicago psychologist Michael Merrill, PhD.

  • <big><strong>Quell Nausea: Grounding Breathing</strong></big>

    This breathing style may ease nausea by encouraging peristalsis, the muscular contractions that move food down into the stomach. "Grounding breathing suppresses the gag reflex, and everything starts to flow in the right direction," says Pernotto Ehrman, who uses it with chemotherapy patients and pregnant women. Try it: Visualize walking barefoot down a long stone staircase. Inhale slowly through the nose for four counts while focusing on how cool the stones feel. Then exhale for eight to ten counts through pursed lips as you imagine taking a step down. Continue until the queasiness has passed.

