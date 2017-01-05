-
Age: 44
Leading lady Uma Thurman has three kids. She had her first two, Maya and Levon, with ex-husband Ethan Hawke and her third, Luna, with ex-fiancé Arpad Busson.
-
Age: 48
Academy Award-winning actress (and ageless beauty) Halle Berry has two kids. She and her ex-boyfriend, Canadian model Gabriel Aubry, welcomed daughter Nahla in 2008. Then, in 2013, Berry had her second child, Maceo, with husband Olivier Martinez.
-
Age: 52
Demi Moore has three beautiful (and famous!) daughters with her first husband Bruce Willis: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. You know what they say! Like mother, like daughter.
-
Age: 47
The Canadian singer has three sons with husband René Angélil. Her eldest, René-Charles, is 14 years old and her twins, Eddy and Nelson, are four.
-
Age: 45
JLo is a mom to 7-year-old twins Max and Emme, who she had with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
-
Age: 39
From actress to filmmaker to humanitarian, Angelina Jolie has accomplished so much while juggling her six kids with Brad Pitt. Jolie has three biological children, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, and three adopted kids, Maddox, Pax, and Zahara.
-
Age: 43
Jada Pinkett hasn’t changed one bit! Now 43, Mrs. Will Smith is a mom to two famous kids: Willow and Jaden.
-
Age: 50
The Academy Award-winning actress has a son named Louis, who she adopted as a single parent in 2010.
-
Age: 68
It’s easy to see where actress Eva Amurri got her good looks! Besides being mom to Eva, Susan Sarandon has two sons, Miles and Jack. The actress had her sons with fellow actor Tim Robbins and her daughter with Italian filmmaker Franco Amurri.
-
Age: 39
There’s no doubt about it — Kate Winslet has always been stunning! The English actress has three children. Winslet’s daughter Mia is from her first marriage to Jim Threapleton, her son Joe from her second marriage to Sam Mendes, and her son Bear from her current marriage to Ned Rocknroll.
-
Age: 40
Drew Barrymore is a child star who made it big! As we’ve watched her change and grow over the years, we think she’s only gotten more lovely. Today, Barrymore is a mom to two daughters, Frankie and Olive. She had her two kids with husband Will Kopelman.
-
Age: 33
From wild child to noted fashion designer, Nicole Richie has come a long way over the years. But one thing’s for sure: she just keeps looking better! The 33-year-old is now a mom to two kids, Harlow and Sparrow, who she had with husband Joel Madden.
-
Age: 47
Aussie actress Nicole Kidman is a mother of four. She adopted two kids, Isabella and Connor, with ex-husband Tom Cruise and had two biological children, Faith and Sunday Rose, with husband Keith Urban.
-
Age: 45
Gwen Stefani is one celeb who doesn’t seem to age! The former No Doubt singer is married to rocker Gavin Rossdale and together they have three sons: Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.
-
Age: 54
From "Seinfeld" to "Veep," Julia Louis-Dreyfus has only gotten more beautiful (and funnier) with age. The 54-year-old (yes, you read that right) is a mom to two sons, Henry and Charles, who she had with her husband Brad Hall. Louis-Dreyfus and Hall have been married for 28 years!
-
Age: 54
Can you believe Julianne Moore is 54?! This red-haired beauty has never looked better. The actress is married to film director Bart Freundlich and together they have two kids: Liv and Caleb.
-
Age: 42
Gwyneth Paltrow has two kids, Moses and Apple, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The two famously “consciously uncoupled” last year and are in the process of getting a divorce.