NEW YORK — The Utah parents of a two-year-old boy who was captured on a nanny cam pushing a fallen dresser off of his twin brother are defending themselves against claims that the video was a hoax.

The video has been viewed more than 13 million times since it was uploaded to YouTube on Monday.



Ricky Shoff's two-year-old son was seen in a video pushing a fallen dresser off his twin brother. Some people have questioned whether the footage was real. (Photo: InsideEdition/Screenshot)

The boys' father, Ricky Shoff, responded on ABC's "Good Morning America'' on Thursday to skeptics who questioned why the dresser was empty and why the camera offered a clear view of it. He said the dresser was empty because the twins continually pulled clothes out of it. He says he has numerous cameras throughout the house.

Shoff works in sales for a security camera company, he told "Good Morning America."

He tells The Associated Press it's "super sad'' that people would think he would conduct a hoax using his own children.

With a file from Emma Prestwich