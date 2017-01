The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing. | kali9 via Getty Images

PEACE RIVER, Alta. – RCMP have charged a man in northwest Alberta with aggravated assault of an infant.

Police say the 10-week-old child was admitted to an Edmonton-area hospital in November with severe injuries.

Ferenc Zilahy, who is 35, is to appear in Peace River provincial court on Jan. 23.

Police declined to release further details.

